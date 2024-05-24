Find these hidden gems from Tagore household at this Kolkata diner

If there’s any aristocratic family in Bengal that has singularly held attention for centuries when it comes to their culinary secrets, it’s got to be the Thakur Poribar (the illustrious Tagore household).

When it comes to some very traditional Bengali dishes or the ones with an influence of the British, Mughlai or Continental cooking styles, the busy modern Bengali women are still seen prising out the dog-eared 100-pager hard bound recipe book by Purnima Thakur to impress the guests with some very simple yet delicious preparations.