Beat the heat with these summer coolers from Kolkata eateries

Come summer and one of the best ways to beat the heat is to indulge yourself in cool and refreshing summer drinks. Indulge checks out what’s in store for you around town in these summery mocktails. Take a sip for your brunches, lunches, evening get-togethers, or dinner, and feel alive in this weather.
Café Offbeat Up There introduced a variety of summer coolers packed with the flavours of seasonal fruits. These fruity mocktails come in Kiwi Skinny Mojito, Mango Magic, Black Currant Slush, Kala Khatta Mojito, Hawaiian Delight and Strawberry Fantasy. Each of them exudes a minty note which makes it all the more desirable in this heat and to sip it sitting on the rooftop café overlooking the Kolkata skyline is a treat in itself.
INR 300+
What’s the best thing to do on a sun-kissed day? Laze around with your favourite friends while sipping on chilled drinks. Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters has launched a range of summer special drinks which includes iced teas, milkshakes, and coolers, making sure it has something for everybody. Try the soothing Cascara Hibiscus with minty notes or the sweetness and tanginess of lychee with lemon in the lychee lemonade, the Fruity Apple Mint Iced Tea, or the Thai–style Milky Green Iced Tea. To add on, the evergreen classics like Dark Chocolate Milkshake and Mixed Berry are also on the menu which is available across all outlets in the city.
INR 300+
The minty notes of the Citrus Mint Splash awaken your senses this summer at The Bhawanipur House. A blend of orange, lemonade, and soda, it is a light beverage to accompany you on your culinary journey at the café. Another summer special is the Watermelon lemonade with the sweetness of the fruit and honey coupled with the tanginess of lime juice.
Price for two (approx.): Rs 800+
Head over to Soul – The Sky Lounge to check out their latest range of soothing beverages including five drinks namely Shirley's Temple, Citrus Fizz, Cranberry Basil Sangria, Ginger Cosmopolitan and Watermelon Martini. From minty to fruity notes, from citrus magic to pungent ginger, the flavours are carefully chosen to offer a drink for every taste bud.
INR 350+