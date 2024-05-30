Beat the heat with these summer coolers from Kolkata eateries

What’s the best thing to do on a sun-kissed day? Laze around with your favourite friends while sipping on chilled drinks. Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters has launched a range of summer special drinks which includes iced teas, milkshakes, and coolers, making sure it has something for everybody. Try the soothing Cascara Hibiscus with minty notes or the sweetness and tanginess of lychee with lemon in the lychee lemonade, the Fruity Apple Mint Iced Tea, or the Thai–style Milky Green Iced Tea. To add on, the evergreen classics like Dark Chocolate Milkshake and Mixed Berry are also on the menu which is available across all outlets in the city.

INR 300+