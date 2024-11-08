Discover a stylish vegetarian retreat in Kolkata where fusion dishes meet a warm ambience

On a Rainy Kolkata afternoon, Indulge headed to Qai Qai, a newly opened pure vegetarian restaurant with an ambience that balances calm and chic. the space, primarily decorated in shades of white with pops of colour, feels open and inviting, thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass walls that allow diners to soak in the stormy grey skies. Boho décor adds a relaxed, stylish touch as you walk in.
Our meal began with Mushroom cappuccino, a creamy, earthy mushroom soup infused with roasted garlic and herbs. it was the perfect start — warm and comforting against the rainy backdrop outside. next was the Tom yum symphony — fresh, zingy julienned raw papaya salad with sweet and spicy dressing that added a light, refreshing balance. In a playful nod to fusion cuisine, the Indian arancini ball brought together Italian and Indian flavours, featuring dal chawal arancini served with a tangy tomato dressing and crunchy papad.
The Bombay style Chinese bhel added a street food touch with crispy fried noodles tossed in a sweet and sour sauce with assorted veggies.
Qai Qai shows great potential for inventive vegetarian dishes in a relaxed yet elegant setting. it’s the kind of place where creativity shines, and the vegetarian options are far from limited.
In the mains, the Subz kolhapuri offered a rich, bold gravy with mixed vegetables, while the Dal makhani stood out with its luxurious, velvety texture. Paired with an assortment of fresh, flaky naans, these dishes hit just the right notes. each bite was flavourful and satisfying, showing that vegetarian options can indeed be rich and fulfilling without feeling
heavy.
The Khowsuey, with its creamy coconut milk curry infused with lemongrass and tamarind, was a treat, generously topped with diced asian veggies and noodles — making it an aromatic and comforting bowl.
The meal ended with a surprising star—the Dum biryani. as lovers of traditional Calcutta biryani, we were impressed by this vegetarian rendition that matched the depth and aroma of its non- vegetarian counterpart. Unlike many vegetarian biryanis that feel like mere pulao, this one delivered a distinct spice profile and a hearty texture.
Operational hours : 12 noon to midnight
Price for two : Rs 1,500