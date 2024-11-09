Experience premium coffee and delectable dishes at a cosy and vibrant setting in Kolkata

Kolkata

In Frame: A cosy corner of the cafe
Elgin Roastery, a newly opened outlet on Elgin Road, is a true haven for coffee lovers and food enthusiasts. This café’s warm vibe, featuring pastel pink and green décor, is as inviting as its menu.

Step inside, and a cosy, relaxed atmosphere welcomes you — perfect for enjoying their selection of premium imported coffee and a menu that brings global flavours to your table. Starting with the Morning carnivore platter, this dish offers a hearty breakfast experience. Packed with juicy sausages, fluffy French omelette, sautéed vegetables, mushrooms, and crispy toast, it’s the kind of breakfast that fuels you for the day.

Cashew and Lemon Grilled Fish
Cashew and Lemon Grilled Fish

The Cashew and lemon grilled fish stole the spotlight. This dish was both light and flavourful, with the delicate fish grilled to perfection and enhanced by a tangy lemon sauce and the creaminess of cashew. Paired with crispy vegetables and parsley garlic potatoes, it was a well-rounded dish that beautifully combined fresh flavours and textures.

Cilantro Chicken
Cilantro Chicken

Moving on to the Cilantro chicken, the tender grilled chicken was infused with a vibrant coriander sauce, adding a bright, fresh taste to every bite. It’s a simple but flavourful dish that celebrates fresh ingredients and classic flavours.

For something unique, the Kosha mangsho pizza offers an Italian pizza with a Bengali twist. topped with tender, flavourful chunks of mutton, it was a satisfying fusion that perfectly blended spices and textures, making it a memorable dish.

Kosha Mangsho Pizza
Kosha Mangsho Pizza

For coffee enthusiasts, their Affogato is a must try. The rich, aromatic coffee meets creamy ice cream for a delightful pairing, making each spoonful both warm and refreshing. Finally, dessert lovers won’t want to miss the cheesecake. Creamy and indulgent, this cheesecake is rich but not overly sweet, offering a balanced finish to the meal.

Cheesecake
Cheesecake

Elgin Roastery offers a great mix of comforting dishes and standout options, all in a setting that’s as charming as the food.

Timings : 8:30 am to 11 pm

Price for two : Rs 800

