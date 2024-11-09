Experience premium coffee and delectable dishes at a cosy and vibrant setting in Kolkata

Moving on to the Cilantro chicken, the tender grilled chicken was infused with a vibrant coriander sauce, adding a bright, fresh taste to every bite. It’s a simple but flavourful dish that celebrates fresh ingredients and classic flavours.

For something unique, the Kosha mangsho pizza offers an Italian pizza with a Bengali twist. topped with tender, flavourful chunks of mutton, it was a satisfying fusion that perfectly blended spices and textures, making it a memorable dish.