This South Kolkata diner opens doors in a new avatar

This cosy café, nestled in the bylanes of Jodhpur Park, has reopened in a refreshed style as it steps into its fifth year. Owned by Saptak Manna, Diner 49 B is your neighbourhood eatery where you can rejuvenate over a cup of tea or coffee, enjoy exciting food, and admire the vibrant interiors. We recently visited the diner to check out their upgrades and were impressed by the added flavours.
We kicked off lunch by quenching our thirst with Ginger lime iced tea. The impeccably good quality Assam tea fused with ginger and lime, gave off a tangy taste and a gingery aftertaste that instantly re-energised us. We paired it with the innovative Seafood tart. This unique mix of cheese, shrimp, and crab in a savoury tart blew us away. The succulence of the seafood, combined with the crunchiness of the tart, made for an excellent addition to the menu.
For those planning a brunch outing, consider their next dish — the Pesto chicken croissant sandwich. Ditch the bread; the croissant is now the base for a sandwich! The in-house pesto filling was spot on, with the perfect amount of cheese and pesto-marinated chicken bits. The warm, flaky croissant added a touch of novelty, making it an ideal choice for breakfast with a cup of hot tea or coffee.
We then moved on to the Chicken paprika pizza. This cheesy pizza with chicken chunks and paprika rings balanced the savouriness of chicken with a spicy twist from the paprika, which elevated the flavour.
Taking a break from the dishes, we sipped on the Orange coffee, a satisfying fusion of orange and Arabica coffee beans. It was the perfect filler before moving on to the main course.
The Pork chop in brown sauce, served with garlic bread and a generous dollop of mashed potato, had a strong rosemary flavour. The crunch from the bread, the creaminess of the potatoes, and the softness of the meat combined well to bring out the dish’s flavours.
To conclude the hearty meal, we tried the Vanilla cake with a drizzle of chocolate sauce from their newly introduced bakery section. The cake was moist and spongy, and the subtle vanilla flavour was well complemented by the chocolate drips.