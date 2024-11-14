Discover Kolkata's latest duck delicacies menu at this city fine diner

Next on our tasting adventure was the Thai Roast Duck Curry—a perfect blend of tender duck in a creamy curry sauce infused with California grapes and pineapples, making each bite mellow and comforting. This was quickly followed by the Sliced Roast Duck, served with chilli hoisin and toasted sesame seeds, paired beautifully with sticky rice. The dish’s rich flavours, balanced with a subtle sweetness and hint of heat, were deeply satisfying and rounded out the menu with a tantalising spice and umami finish.