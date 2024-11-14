Discover Kolkata's latest duck delicacies menu at this city fine diner

A new, exclusive Duck Delicacies menu at Pan Asian, ITC Sonar, promises to thrill Kolkata food lovers with a ‘Ducklicious Affair’ that brings out the versatility of duck across Asia’s diverse culinary palette. Every dish has been crafted to highlight the many different ways duck meat can be prepared and skilfully marvel us with the use of spices and condiments.
We began with the Hoisin Duck Roll, a delectable spring roll stuffed with roasted duck and wrapped in crisp phyllo, served alongside a sweet and spicy sauce in a shot glass for that perfect, punchy dip. Moving on, the star attraction—the Peking Duck—arrived in grand style, with the chef artfully assembling it in front of us. The crispy skin and tender meat, wrapped in soft pancakes with hoisin sauce and julienned vegetables, created a delightful combination of textures.
The warm, earthy decor creates an inviting atmosphere, while the layout's openness offers diners a peek into the restaurant’s three interactive kitchens, including a lively teppanyaki station where chefs showcase their skills.
Next on our tasting adventure was the Thai Roast Duck Curry—a perfect blend of tender duck in a creamy curry sauce infused with California grapes and pineapples, making each bite mellow and comforting. This was quickly followed by the Sliced Roast Duck, served with chilli hoisin and toasted sesame seeds, paired beautifully with sticky rice. The dish’s rich flavours, balanced with a subtle sweetness and hint of heat, were deeply satisfying and rounded out the menu with a tantalising spice and umami finish.
Pan Asian’s Duck Delicacies menu is a treat for those who love a mix of vibrant Asian flavours. Going on throughout November, it’s an unmissable feast where each dish takes you on a journey across Sichuan, Beijing, Thailand, and Japan—without ever leaving Kolkata. This is a delightful celebration of one of Asia's most beloved ingredients, served in a setting that makes you feel right at home while tasting the world.
Price for two - Rs. 4000 +
Timings - 7 pm - 11.30 pm on all weekdays