This Kolkata restaurant has an AI robot serving you food

Run by Tamajit Kumar and Barah Dema Marphew, along with their children Hemantee and Sujal, @49 has an attached banquet hall too.

The food here is synonymous with the whole setting — simple with fresh flavours and ingredients playing key roles. Their signature crispy chicken, which had shredded chicken fried to perfection and tossed in a sweet and savoury sauce, was the perfect starter to begin with.