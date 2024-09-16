This cafe in Kolkata is celebrating their 16th anniversary with coffee from Taplejung, Nepal!

At a time when it is incessantly raining, our hearts look for comforting beverages, and coffee definitely tops the list for most. As city café Piccadilly Square turns 16, they have curated a new coffee menu, inspired by their recent travels to Nepal.
The vibrant coffee culture that has seeped into the lanes and by-lanes of Kathmandu, boasted of the Himalayan cuppa, and the owners decided to gift it to the City of Joy. While it was difficult to pick a favourite estate, after several cupping sessions it was decided to source single origin organic coffee from a remote estate of Taplejung region in Nepal. With a medium body and low acidity, the coffee tastes sweet and fruity with notes of berries.
Coffee from this region is internationally acclaimed and of superior grade. It’s a high altitude terrain with limited cropping so it was a challenge to source these beans, but Piccadilly Square happily took it on simply because we loved the coffee. These beans have been roasted in small batches by the Drumroll team to bring out the delicate flavour notes exclusive to the Himalayan region.
Our personal favourite is the Orange Blossom Macchiato that is a fragrant blend of espresso and frothy foam infused with citrus orange blossom extract. It balances the inherent flavour notes of the Himalayan beans and makes for a refreshing coffee break. Those who like their coffee with milk must try Breve, a creamy indulgence made with half-and-half instead of milk, giving this espresso-based drink a velvety richness and smooth, luxurious finish. For the first time in Kolkata, coffee lovers can sip on German Kaffee Verkehrt, a German-style “reverse coffee,” that has more milk than coffee, creating a mild, creamy experience.
The iced coffee range is also varied and interesting. Sweetened with natural honey, the Honey Brew is a delicate balance of floral sweetness and bold coffee. Ca Phe Sua Da, Vietnamese style iced coffee is a classic we can't do without. Blended with a shot of espresso, condensed milk, and ice; it is the perfect pick-us-up any time of the day. Yuzu Espresso Tonic is a tangy and refreshing fusion of citrusy yuzu, tonic water, and bold espresso. It is everything you would want on the next day the sun shines bright.
Where: Piccadilly Square, Lansdowne | Dalhousie
When: September 16 onwards
Starting price: INR 210 onwards