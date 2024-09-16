This cafe in Kolkata is celebrating their 16th anniversary with coffee from Taplejung, Nepal!

At a time when it is incessantly raining, our hearts look for comforting beverages, and coffee definitely tops the list for most. As city café Piccadilly Square turns 16, they have curated a new coffee menu, inspired by their recent travels to Nepal.

The vibrant coffee culture that has seeped into the lanes and by-lanes of Kathmandu, boasted of the Himalayan cuppa, and the owners decided to gift it to the City of Joy. While it was difficult to pick a favourite estate, after several cupping sessions it was decided to source single origin organic coffee from a remote estate of Taplejung region in Nepal. With a medium body and low acidity, the coffee tastes sweet and fruity with notes of berries.

Coffee from this region is internationally acclaimed and of superior grade. It’s a high altitude terrain with limited cropping so it was a challenge to source these beans, but Piccadilly Square happily took it on simply because we loved the coffee. These beans have been roasted in small batches by the Drumroll team to bring out the delicate flavour notes exclusive to the Himalayan region.