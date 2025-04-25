This chic new café and bar in Kolkata has Mediterranean charm and a sustainable soul

Among their signature preparations, we had a taste of the Ginger salmon. The soy-marinated grilled salmon is served on sticky rice with stir-fried spinach, sesame seeds, cashew nuts, chillies, and teriyaki sauce. We also loved the succulent Grilled tiger prawns served with Cajun garlic butter, mixed greens, and cauliflower purée. We also tried the tender New Zealand lamb chops. But what we relished the most was their bestseller dessert—the Tiramisu served in a picnic basket

We washed it all down with Mishti Joy—an interesting martini-style drink that plays around the classic Bengali yoghurt flavour with cream-washed vodka and coco-jaggery vermouth. You can also try their Fire Cracker, inspired by Jhal muri—a drink that hovers between spicy, sweet, salty, and tangy palates and served with crispy puffed rice. Harish also mentions that the beverage programme in Kolkata is geared towards zero wastage and sustainability. The coffee and tea menu features premium Arabica beans and hand-rolled teas sourced from the Himalayan regions of Himachal Pradesh.