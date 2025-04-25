This chic new café and bar in Kolkata has Mediterranean charm and a sustainable soul

White-washed walls, white-gravelled courtyard, artistic floor tiles, Art Deco wrought-iron chandeliers, an abundance of lush green plants, and rattan and cane furnishings—all of it reminds you of the mindfulness behind the well-planned interiors as you enter the newly opened Olive Café and Bar, which opens its doors to Kolkata gourmands today.
As we step inside the sprawling 6,000 sq ft, 100-seater property, we are greeted by their signature sun-drenched courtyard, an elegant verandah, and a vibrant bar. “While doing the Kolkata property, we brainstormed how to reinvent a 25-year-old brand for a contemporary Instagram audience. So, we have come up with these beautiful visual frames at every corner. Aesthetically, we wanted it to be one of the most eco-conscious and mindful Olives. Hence, the easy-going white envelope is there, but we peppered it with sustainable elements like rattan and cane. Each material we used is environment-friendly, yet emanates a sense of calm by literally transporting you to the Mediterranean without a Visa,” says architect Vivek Popli, who has done the place along with design director Sabina Singh.
The gourmet café menu curated by Chef Jyotika Malik along with handcrafted cocktails by Lead Mixologist Harish Chhimwal make Olive a great choice of place to enjoy any time of the day with friends and family. “Apart from our classics, there are some dishes into which we have incorporated the local ingredients. We have used banana blossom in our salad, Kolkata bekti is our main fish here, and kasundi, poppy and celery seeds, and Gobindabhog rice have been liberally used in a few dishes, which we don’t do in other cities. Nowadays, people look for food that’s healthy yet soul-satisfying. Hence, we also have several dishes with sweet potatoes and avocados,” says Jyotika, who previously worked at Marco Pierre White’s Michelin-starred Mirabelle and The Dorchester Hotel, London.
Among their signature preparations, we had a taste of the Ginger salmon. The soy-marinated grilled salmon is served on sticky rice with stir-fried spinach, sesame seeds, cashew nuts, chillies, and teriyaki sauce. We also loved the succulent Grilled tiger prawns served with Cajun garlic butter, mixed greens, and cauliflower purée. We also tried the tender New Zealand lamb chops. But what we relished the most was their bestseller dessert—the Tiramisu served in a picnic basket
We washed it all down with Mishti Joy—an interesting martini-style drink that plays around the classic Bengali yoghurt flavour with cream-washed vodka and coco-jaggery vermouth. You can also try their Fire Cracker, inspired by Jhal muri—a drink that hovers between spicy, sweet, salty, and tangy palates and served with crispy puffed rice. Harish also mentions that the beverage programme in Kolkata is geared towards zero wastage and sustainability. The coffee and tea menu features premium Arabica beans and hand-rolled teas sourced from the Himalayan regions of Himachal Pradesh.
“Olive is a way of life and an experience where we bring together good food, delicious cocktails, warmth, fun, and service as it should be. Now, we are looking forward to bringing this trademark experience to Kolkata,” says AD Singh, founder and MD of the restaurants.