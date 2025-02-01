Contemporary Himalayan flavours meet family traditions at this newly opened fine diner

Chef Sachiko Seth’s newest venture, Popo’s by the Blue Poppy, honours her grandfather, who was lovingly called Popo. Situated next to the Sikkim House, this fine diner feels like a slice of hills, with wooden floors inspired by Popo’s home and a 3D Tibetan landscape on the wall. The cool air setting makes you feel like you’re right on top of the mountains. The menu at Popo’s takes familiar comfort food from Blue Poppy and gives it a fine-dining twist. Sachiko has also brought in lesser-known dishes from the eastern Himalayas, weaving her grandfather’s rustic recipes with a touch of her creativity. “if Blue Poppy is Class 1, then Popo’s is Class 4,” she laughs.
We began with the steamed chicken momo, juicy and satisfying, wrapped in delicate dump- ling skin. Next, we moved on to the aubergine with chicken mince— soft, smoky eggplant paired with tender, savoury chicken. The Losar pork roast was beautifully spiced and roasted to perfection—the kind of dish that demands you take your time with every bite. A surprise favourite was the sesame chilli laphing. its slippery texture and nutty sesame flavour, balanced by just the right amount of heat, made it unforgettable.
The Shamu datshi, a creamy stew made with shimeji and shiitake mushrooms, paired with a bowl of rice, felt like a warm hug in a bowl—soothing and hearty. But the real showstopper? The Crispy prawn toast. Each bite was perfectly golden and crisp, but it was the sauce, a jammy mix of sugar, chilli, and garlic, that took it to another level.
The drinks and desserts at Popo’s are just as thoughtful. The preserved Plum mojito, a refreshing non-alcoholic cooler, was the perfect way to cleanse our palate. For dessert, we couldn’t get enough of the White rabbit ice cream, a playful nod to the popular candy. It was creamy, nostalgic, and ended the meal on a sweet, memorable note.
Whether you’re there for the memories or the flavours, Popo’s is a place that welcomes you like family.
Meal for two (approx) : INR 2,000++
Timings : Lunch: 12 pm - 4 pm, Dinner: 6pm-10pm.
Where : At Sikkim House, 4/1, Middleton St, Park Street.