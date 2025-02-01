Contemporary Himalayan flavours meet family traditions at this newly opened fine diner

The drinks and desserts at Popo’s are just as thoughtful. The preserved Plum mojito, a refreshing non-alcoholic cooler, was the perfect way to cleanse our palate. For dessert, we couldn’t get enough of the White rabbit ice cream, a playful nod to the popular candy. It was creamy, nostalgic, and ended the meal on a sweet, memorable note.

Whether you’re there for the memories or the flavours, Popo’s is a place that welcomes you like family.