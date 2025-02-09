This multi-level dining place in Kolkata dishes out global flavours and city views

Walking into The Cube, you immediately sense that it’s more than just a restaurant. Spread across three floors, the place offers a mix of dining, drinks, and entertainment, with each level adding something different to the experience. The highlight is the open-air terrace bar on the top floor, a perfect spot for a breezy evening with acoustic music and a view of the city skyline. The space is large, seating 150 across all levels, and the menu brings together a mix of Indian, Asian, Continental, and Italian dishes.
We started with the Teriyaki chicken, which was easily the best dish of the meal. The chicken was juicy, well-glazed, and had the right balance of sweetness and umami. The Prawn tempura sushi was light and crisp, topped with a drizzle of sauce that added depth without overpowering the fresh flavours. Then we moved on to the Black mushroom marinated chicken dim sum, which came in glossy black wrappers, with a soft, flavourful filling that paired well with the dipping sauce.
For the mains, we had the Mutton Hyderabadi, which had a rich, aromatic gravy, but we feel the meat could have been a little more tender. The Kabuli naan, with its nutty and slightly sweet flavour, complemented the dish well. The Veg delight pizza was a good pick for a lighter bite, with a crispy base and a mix of vegetables that didn’t feel too heavy. Among the drinks, the Sex on the beach stood out with its fruity notes, while the Virgin lemongrass sparkler was a refreshing, citrusy non-alcoholic option. The Mud pie dessert was rich, dense, and indulgent—all in all, a great way to end the meal.
The Cube is a good spot for groups, with a setting that shifts from fine dining to lounge to terrace bar. While some dishes stood out more than others, the variety on the menu and the live entertainment make it worth a visit.
Meal for two: INR 1,500(without alcohol); INR 2,500 (with alcohol).
Timings: From 12 pm to 12 am.
Address: At 2nd Floor, 209A, Sarat Bose Road.