This multi-level dining place in Kolkata dishes out global flavours and city views

For the mains, we had the Mutton Hyderabadi, which had a rich, aromatic gravy, but we feel the meat could have been a little more tender. The Kabuli naan, with its nutty and slightly sweet flavour, complemented the dish well. The Veg delight pizza was a good pick for a lighter bite, with a crispy base and a mix of vegetables that didn’t feel too heavy. Among the drinks, the Sex on the beach stood out with its fruity notes, while the Virgin lemongrass sparkler was a refreshing, citrusy non-alcoholic option. The Mud pie dessert was rich, dense, and indulgent—all in all, a great way to end the meal.