Celebrate love with flavoursome delights at these Kolkata hotels

Get a taste of local, Indian and international delicacies at the Grand Market Pavilion. This restaurant takes its inspiration from the iconic New Market or Hogg Market of Kolkata, once a treasury of produce for the country. Keeping pace with international trends, the Grand Market Pavilion serves an immersive culinary experience, creating the ambience of a gourmet food district. It is a vibrant, bustling showcase of the finest in local, Indian and global fare. A selection of local delicacies, unexplored cuisines from the North-Eastern part of India, dishes from the kitchens of India and our signature kebaberie create a one of a kind serendipity. Feast your senses of sight, smell and taste with curated experiences to make the year's most romantic day even more unforgettable. Savour this experience with your loved ones with a delectable dinner buffet that fills your heart and soul.

Ottimo, the pioneering Italian restaurant at ITC Royal Bengal offers the experience of years of culinary mastery firmly rooted in the traditions and culture of Italian soil with the touch of the unexpected and a delightful spark of innovation. Modern and classical Italian cuisines find their way to your table in renditions that echo the true flavours of an Italian heart to bring you an authentic experience.

Breath-taking in its visuals, taste and texture each dish at Avartana pushes the boundaries of haute cuisine with contemporary expressions of Southern classics.

Make the year's most romantic day with your loved one at Royal Vega, an exclusive luxury vegetarian restaurant featuring signature vegetarian dishes from the erstwhile royal kitchens of India.

Enjoy a lavish buffet lunch and dinner consisting of local and international flavours at Eden Pavilion.