From heart-shaped pizzas to rooftop romance – let us be your Valentine’s dining guide

Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating love, and what better way to do so than with an unforgettable dining experience? Whether you’re planning a romantic date, a fun evening with friends, or a solo indulgence, these handpicked restaurants and cafes in Kolkata are setting the perfect mood with exclusive menus, stunning ambiance, and immersive experiences. Here’s where to make this Valentines Day truly special –
Celebrate love with an elegant and intimate dining experience at Olterra, where the ambience is as exquisite as the menu. Start your evening with two signature Valentine’s cocktails—Climate & soil, a fragrant blend of clarified Nagpur orange and vanilla cordial with gin, and the Peach sorbet daiquiri, a refreshing fusion of white rum, peach, and homemade sorbet. Complement these with gourmet dishes like Crispy fried prawns and more. With candlelit tables, soft music, and impeccable service, this brewery is the perfect setting for a memorable and indulgent date night.
Price for two: INR 5,000++ (includes signature cocktails and curated dishes)
Paprika Gourmet has curated a selection of handcrafted desserts that redefine romance. Their heart-shaped macarons and Cherry mousse heart petit gâteaux are dreamy bite-sized delights. For those who love cloud-like textures, the Strawberry cloud petit gâteau offers a balance of airy lightness and rich flavours. Classic eclairs bring a timeless touch, and the Berry Crumble croissant cup is a buttery, fruit-forward masterpiece. Whether you’re gifting a loved one or indulging yourself, this collection ensures every bite is love at first sight.
Pocket Pinch: INR 300 onwards.
For couples who share a sweet tooth, Criollo Café’s Chocolate Festival is an indulgence like no other. This celebration is a tribute to artisanal chocolates, complete with a hands-on bonbon-making workshop where guests can craft and gift their sweet creations. Kickstart your date with a thoughtfully curated welcome gift and dive into a special Valentine’s menu featuring gourmet food, beverages, and decadent desserts. As a parting treat, couples receive a luxurious Valentine’s gift hamper filled with handcrafted delights from Craft Coffee and Criollo.
Price for two: INR 2,499++
This beloved patisserie, is bringing a touch of sweetness to Valentine’s celebrations with its exclusive dessert collection. Indulge in handcrafted delicacies like Raspberry macaron, Red velvet cake, and Raspberry delice, each infused with love and artistry. Whether you’re picking up a treat for your sweetheart or indulging in self-love with a box of confections, Bonne Femme’s elegant creations are sure to melt hearts.
Price for two: INR 1,000.
At this Café Drifter, love isn’t just about romance—it’s about celebrating friendships, self-love, and shared moments. The menu features whimsical heart-shaped pizzas in flavours like Spicy veg, Peri-peri chicken, and Piggy pizzas, along with gourmet mains like Shiitake mushroom-stuffed chicken roulade, Beetroot risotto, and Bell pepper steak. Pair these with refreshing mocktails like Berry lovers and Valentine’s sour for the perfect toast to love.
Price for one: INR 600+
For a truly grand Valentine’s experience, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat presents The Moonlit Night, featuring intimate cabana dining, gourmet buffets, and an electrifying DJ party. Whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner or a lively celebration, Westin promises an evening of indulgence and love under the stars.
Price (approx.): INR 4,499++
Celebrate love under the stars at Vertex, featuring live music, a celebrity DJ, unlimited food and beverages, and romantic candlelit décor. For those who want to extend the night, the after-party continues till 4 am with premium drinks and vibrant beats. Couples can also opt for an exclusive poolside dinner, where a gourmet menu and personalised service make for an intimate experience. Alternatively, Kava offers a themed dinner buffet with global flavours and live cooking stations, making it an ideal choice for those who love variety.
Price start at INR 1,699 per person for buffet, INR 3,199+ per couple for rooftop party.