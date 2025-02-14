This Kolkata diner declares February 14 as ‘World Kathi Roll Day’

Kolkata’s culinary scene takes centre stage this Valentine’s Day as Aminia, a legacy Mughlai diner established in 1929, declares February 14 as World Kathi Roll Day. The celebration is for the city’s iconic street snack, known for its irresistible flavour, affordability and global appeal.
The Kathi Roll originated in 1930s Kolkata when skewered kebabs were wrapped in flaky parathas to cater to British patrons seeking a more convenient way to enjoy the dish. Over time, this innovative snack evolved into a global favourite with countless variations.
Aminia, known for its signature Biryani and kebabs, recognises its responsibility in preserving Kolkata’s food legacy. Valentine’s Day will see many couples going out for dates, trying out street food, making it the perfect occasion to honour this timeless street food. As the rolls continue to win hearts worldwide, Aminia’s initiative ensures that Kolkata remains firmly on the global culinary map.