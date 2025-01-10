This food truck serves authentic American hot dogs, loaded fries, and heavenly desserts, crafted fresh in the city

In a city teeming with street food options, Mr. J’s Food Truck stands out, not just for its mouth watering fare but also for the story behind it. Run by a young and passionate couple, Tanisa Mookerjee Jana and Rishav Jana, this food truck is a labour of love that began as a small experiment during Durga Puja 2024. The overwhelming success during the festive season, encouraged them to take the plunge and turn it into a full-fledged business. The truck is named after Rishav, who is lovingly referred to as ‘Mr J’ by Tanisa. She takes pride in being the creative force behind the menu, prepping everything from scratch at home. “I make everything fresh—from the brioche buns to the sauces—and bring it to the truck, where the final frying happens,” she shares with a warm smile. Tanisa’s dedication shines through every bite, and her heavenly cheesecakes are a testament to her culinary prowess. The food truck has become a favourite spot for food lovers. Its menu is an ode to American street food, with an Indian touch of warmth and hospitality.