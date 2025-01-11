Rediscover West Bengal’s heritage with this newly opened restaurant’s innovative take on classic cuisine

We headed to Usha on a sunny winter afternoon, the kind where crisp air whets your appetite and makes you crave comforting flavours. Tucked away in a cosy two-storey space in the bylanes of Lake Terrace, the restaurant greeted us with its warm and inviting ambience. With seating capacity of 62, the restaurant exudes an intimate charm, setting the perfect stage for an unforgettable culinary journey. Jayanta Chatterjee, along with co-owner Jay Ghosh, has set out to revive lost recipes and heirloom dishes, reinterpreted with a contemporary twist. Named after co-owner Jayanta Chatterjee’s grandmother, Usha is a tribute to Bengal’s rich cuisine. The menu at Usha brings together dishes that beautifully balance tradition and creativity.