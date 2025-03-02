Bru Mugs is a cosy bistro serving fresh, farm-to-table delights in the heart of Kalighat

The French platter, available in both veg and non veg-options, is a neatly arranged, well-balanced meal that brings together a variety of textures and flavours. The plate includes grilled deli meats, sausages, a sunny-side-up egg, crispy fries, and a side of dipping sauces—one classic ketchup and the other a creamy mayonnaise. The golden fries add a satisfying crunch, while the sausages look hearty and well-seasoned. The dish is simple yet comforting, making it a great choice for a fulfilling meal.