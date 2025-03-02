Bru Mugs is a cosy bistro serving fresh, farm-to-table delights in the heart of Kalighat

Tucked away in the quiet bylanes of Kalighat, Bru Mugs is a hidden gem that offers a warm and inviting space for couples, friends, or even solo visitors looking for a peaceful spot to work over a cup of coffee. Owned by Saibal and Papia Ghosh, this char ming bistro specialises in carefully curated continental fare, served with a personal touch that makes all the difference.
What sets Bru Mugs apart is its commitment to fresh, high-quality ingredients. The meats and bakery items come straight from the owners’ farm, making each dish a true farm-to-table experience. Saibal, a trained barista and the creative force behind the menu, is often seen behind the glass-partitioned kitchen, crafting each plate with precision and a warm smile.
The French platter, available in both veg and non veg-options, is a neatly arranged, well-balanced meal that brings together a variety of textures and flavours. The plate includes grilled deli meats, sausages, a sunny-side-up egg, crispy fries, and a side of dipping sauces—one classic ketchup and the other a creamy mayonnaise. The golden fries add a satisfying crunch, while the sausages look hearty and well-seasoned. The dish is simple yet comforting, making it a great choice for a fulfilling meal.
Next up, the Smoked chicken sandwich impressed us with its simplicity and freshness. The bread had a crispy outer layer and a soft interior, while the chicken was perfectly seasoned, allowing its smoky flavour to shine through.
For beverages, the Watermelon iced tea was refreshing, offering a light sweetness that didn’t overpower, making it a great choice for a hot afternoon. The Irish coffee, on the other hand, was bold and smooth, with just the right balance of whiskey and coffee bitterness, topped with a creamy finish.
Meal for two (approx): INR 600
Timings: 11.30 am to 9.30 pm
Location: Kalighat