Bengali cuisine reimagined at the 6 Hands Pop-Up in Kolkata

The meal began with Narkeler Peraki, a delicate, savoury pastry filled with coconut and ginger. It was a warm, flavourful bite that hinted at the nostalgia of homestyle Bengali cooking while setting the stage for a menu that was anything but ordinary.

The Shukto, typically a comfortingly bitter Bengali appetiser, arrived with a refined touch— minus the chunks of assorted veggies but just the delicious broth. The Kumror Phul, Chhana aar Koraishuti—stuffed pumpkin flowers paired with green mango kasundi—was a masterclass in texture and balance. Then came the Keema & Dalpuri with Mango Chilli Salsa, a dish that merged tender, spiced mutton bits with translucent lentil stuffed bread. The richness of the keema was perfectly complemented by the bright, sweet-heat of the mango chilli salsa.