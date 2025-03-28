Bengali cuisine reimagined at the 6 Hands Pop-Up in Kolkata

There’s something magical about a meal that lingers in your mind long after the last bite. The 6 Hands Pop-Up at 6 Ballygunge Place, Salt Lake was exactly that—an unforgettable exploration of Bengali cuisine, reimagined by three visionary chefs—Chef Sushanta Sengupta, Chef Pinaki Ray and Chef Nayana Afroz. Going on till March 29, this feast, which goes over multiple courses, consists a menu that walks a fine line between tradition and innovation, proving that even the most beloved regional dishes can surprise you when treated with a fresh perspective.
The meal began with Narkeler Peraki, a delicate, savoury pastry filled with coconut and ginger. It was a warm, flavourful bite that hinted at the nostalgia of homestyle Bengali cooking while setting the stage for a menu that was anything but ordinary.
The Shukto, typically a comfortingly bitter Bengali appetiser, arrived with a refined touch— minus the chunks of assorted veggies but just the delicious broth. The Kumror Phul, Chhana aar Koraishuti—stuffed pumpkin flowers paired with green mango kasundi—was a masterclass in texture and balance. Then came the Keema & Dalpuri with Mango Chilli Salsa, a dish that merged tender, spiced mutton bits with translucent lentil stuffed bread. The richness of the keema was perfectly complemented by the bright, sweet-heat of the mango chilli salsa.
Chef Nayana Afroz’s Tribhorta, a soulful trio of Bengali-style mashed delicacies that paid homage to the essence of home-cooked comfort. The Mashkolai Bori Chingri was particularly memorable, its umami-laden lentil dumplings and prawns blending seamlessly into a velvety mix. The Ilish aar Sheemer Dana, with hilsa and broad bean seeds, carried a depth of flavour that was both rustic and elegant. But it was the Narkel Shorshe—a fresh coconut and mustard mash—that truly stood out, its creamy sharpness cutting through the richness of the meal with finesse. Paired with Hetumari Rice and Bajra Lavoche, this course was a thoughtful nod to Bengal’s love for simple yet profound flavours.
Each chef brought a distinct interpretation to the table. Chef Pinaki Ray’s take on Lau Chingri was a revelation—Bagda Chingri Bhapa served with a Laupatta Roulade and Chingri Bhaja played with contrasts in flavour and texture. The subtle smokiness of the bottle gourd duxelles paired beautifully with the mustard-laced prawns, making it one of the standout dishes of the afternoon.
Chef Sushanta Sengupta’s Machhe Bhate was another highlight, with Parshe and Chitol Machher Jugalbandi served alongside fragrant Machher Pulao. The use of moringa leaves added an unexpected yet welcome earthiness, proving that heritage ingredients still have plenty to offer in a contemporary setting.
Desserts held their own in this symphony of flavours. The Bhapa Doi Pista Brûlée was a refined nod to the quintessential Bengali mishti, striking the perfect balance between creamy indulgence and nutty crispness. But the real surprise was the Chhanar Jilipi with Chhanar Payesh—a dish that reimagined the classic sweet in a way that felt both nostalgic and completely new.
The 6 Hands Pop-Up was more than just a meal; it was an experience—a sensory journey through Bengal’s culinary scene, viewed through the lens of three incredible chefs who understand that tradition isn’t static, but rather, something to be honoured and evolved. This wasn’t just a celebration of Bengali food, but a statement on its future. And if this meal was any indication, that future is looking incredibly bright.