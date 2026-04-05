From kosha mangsho to Cantonese dim sum: Kolkata’s Poila Baisakh offerings have some scrumptious spreads!

Poila Baisakh is no longer just about the traditional thali; it’s about experience. This year, Kolkata’s dining scene presents everything from lavish Bengali buffets to Cantonese interpretations of regional flavours and even a Parsi-inspired festive platter. Whether you’re planning an indulgent family lunch or an intimate dinner, these six menus promise to make your New Year's celebration memorable.

Paprika Gourmet

If you’re looking to do Poila Baisakh a little differently this year, Paprika Gourmet is offering a thoughtfully curated Irani Special Platter that brings Parsi culinary traditions to your table. The platter balances comfort and heritage beautifully. Expect delicately steamed Parsi Patrani, slow-cooked Dhansak rich with lentils and spice, hearty Parsi Potato Stew, and Chutney Edu Pattice, crisp potato patties layered with spiced egg and tangy chutney. A classic Lagan Nu Custard rounds off the meal with caramelised sweetness.

Where: Surbhi Building, 8/1/2, Loudon Street, 1st Floor. Kolkata – 700017

When: 15th April, 2026

Time: 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

Price Point: Rs. 300 onwards

For Orders: Order via Swiggy or Zomato