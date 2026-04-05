From kosha mangsho to Cantonese dim sum: Kolkata’s Poila Baisakh offerings have some scrumptious spreads!

Poila Baisakh is no longer just about the traditional thali; it’s about experience. This year, Kolkata’s dining scene presents everything from lavish Bengali buffets to Cantonese interpretations of regional flavours and even a Parsi-inspired festive platter. Whether you’re planning an indulgent family lunch or an intimate dinner, these six menus promise to make your New Year's celebration memorable.
Paprika Gourmet
If you’re looking to do Poila Baisakh a little differently this year, Paprika Gourmet is offering a thoughtfully curated Irani Special Platter that brings Parsi culinary traditions to your table. The platter balances comfort and heritage beautifully. Expect delicately steamed Parsi Patrani, slow-cooked Dhansak rich with lentils and spice, hearty Parsi Potato Stew, and Chutney Edu Pattice, crisp potato patties layered with spiced egg and tangy chutney. A classic Lagan Nu Custard rounds off the meal with caramelised sweetness.
Where: Surbhi Building, 8/1/2, Loudon Street, 1st Floor. Kolkata – 700017
When: 15th April, 2026
Time: 9:00 am to 7:00 pm
Price Point: Rs. 300 onwards
For Orders: Order via Swiggy or Zomato
Yauatcha
For those who like their traditions with a twist, Yauatcha Kolkata is presenting a limited-edition Poila Baisakh menu that reimagines Bengali ingredients through a contemporary Cantonese lens.
The dim sum selection is where the reinvention begins: banana blossom dumplings with coconut notes, visually striking prawn dumplings wrapped in butterfly pea–tinted skin, and crisp chicken rolls layered with aromatics. The mains balance lightness and depth, from Steamed Indian Seabass in lemongrass sauce to Steamed Gondhoraj Chicken that subtly nods to Bengal’s citrus-forward palate. Toban Chilli Fried Rice adds savoury heat to the spread.
For dessert, try the Sunshine Delight, a mango cheesecake layered over Biscoff crumble with passion fruit glaze. Pair it with cocktails like the Smoked Mango Spritz or Gondhoraj Collins for a celebratory finish.
Where: 5th Floor, Quest Mall, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Park Circus, Beck Bagan, Ballygunge, Kolkata,
West Bengal 700017
When: 3rd April to 3rd May, 2026
Time: 12 pm to 11:45 pm
Price for 2: ₹ 3,750 plus taxes
For Reservation Call: 09222222800
Cove
If your idea of Nobo Borsho leans global and artisanal, Cove offers a stylish, shareable festive menu in the heart of Park Street. Start with Focaccia Tapenade served alongside parmesan pesto dip, followed by a Spinach & Artichoke Pizza on a Neapolitan sourdough base with confit garlic and smoky goat cheese marinara. Seafood lovers can opt for Zesty Shrimp Har Gao, paired with chilli macha and scallion dip.
For tipples, try the Valoure, which blends Golapkhash juice with white rum and clarified pineapple, while Summer Breeze combines rum, sambuca and tender coconut with mint.
Where: Flat no. 22, Ground Floor, Harrington Mansion, 8, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Kankaria Estates,
Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700071
When: 15th April, 2026
Time: 12:00 pm – 11:30 pm
Price Point: ₹2,000 for two
The Square, Novotel
For a full-fledged traditional spread, The Square at Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences is hosting a festive buffet across lunch and dinner on April 14 and 15. The menu is rooted in Bengali culinary heritage with Chingri Malai Curry, Dak Bungalow Mutton Curry, Gol Barir Kosha Murgi, Basanti Pulao, Aloo Posto, Shukto and Mochar Ghonto headline the mains. Luchi and Cholar Dal add a comforting touch, while live counters serving Kolkata-style phuchka and chaat bring in street-side nostalgia. Desserts stay gloriously traditional with Nolen Gurer Payesh, Mishti Doi, Rosogolla, assorted Sandesh and Malpua with Rabri.
Where: The Square, Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences. CF Block, Action Area I,
Newtown, Kolkata – 700156
When: 14th April 2026 (Dinner) & 15th April 2026 (Lunch)
Time: Lunch – 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM I Dinner – 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM
Festival Buffet – INR 2099++ per person
Alcoholic Package – 1+1 offer on select beverages
For reservations: +91 8584077060 | Rajdeep.Sadhukhan@accor.com
YAYAvar
Hyatt Centric Ballygunge’s YAYAvar celebrates Poila Baisakh with a concept-driven dining experience titled Borsho Boron 1433, The Journey Home, which showcases a nostalgic return to one’s roots.
The buffet and special thali showcase regional favourites such as Posto Mangsho, Katla Machher Jhol, Chingri Machher Malai Curry, and Gondhoraj Paneer. Kolkata Mutton Biryani anchors the feast, while Echorer Chop adds a classic snack element.
Where: YAYAvar, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata, 17 Garcha 1st Lane, Kolkata – 700019
When: 11 th April to 15 th April, 2026
Time:
Bengali Special Dinner Buffet - 11 th April to 15 th April – 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM
Bengali Special Thali Lunch -15 th April – 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM
Avg Price: INR 1222 plus taxes onwards
Reservations: 62923 07614
ZYQA
For a festive buffet that celebrates regional abundance, ZYQA at Aauris Hotel is presenting a Bengali New Year spread packed with classics. The experience begins with Kacha Aamer Salad and Lemon Coriander Soup, followed by live counters serving Puchka and Alu Tikka Ghoogni Chaat. The main course features vegetarian highlights like Jhinge Aloo Posto and Chhanar Paturi alongside Chingri Malai Kari and Kochi Pathar Mangsho.
Gobindobhog Kaju Kishmish Pulao complements the mains, while desserts such as Bhapa Doi, Baked Mihidana and Malai Chomchom ensure a sweet ending.
Where: 1st Floor, 4, Robinson St, Mullick Bazar, Aauris Hotel, Park Street area, Kolkata, West
Bengal 7000172
When: Wednesday, 15th April, 2026
Time: 12:00 - 11:00 pm
Price: 1200 per person
Reservations: 03340351026
The Glenburn Penthouse
FIRST TIDE by Chef Amrita Bhattacharya, presented by Gormei, arrives at The Glenburn Penthouse, Kolkata from April 11–14, with a special Poila Baisakh dinner on April 14. This immersive 10-course experience celebrates the bounty of the Sunderbans and estuarine food cultures across the world, shaped by Chef Amrita’s research-driven Blue-Carbon philosophy and explorations of migration and memory.
The menu travels from Bengal and Bangladesh to Madagascar, Vietnam and beyond. Highlights include Madagascar Malai Curry with artisanal Birbhum cheese, Joltoba in coconut water consommé, Chayabrita sharbat of black lemon and jaggery, and a bold Surf & Turf pairing Golda chingri or caramelised pork with Sri Lankan mango curry. Desserts such as Kheer Muri and Dodol Pithe offer a rooted, nostalgic finale
Where: Kanak Towers, 7A, Russel St, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700071
When: April 11-14 (the special Poila Boisakh dinner is on April 14)
Price: On request