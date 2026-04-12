Want a Cantonese twist to your Poila Baisakh feast? Try this Kolkata diner!

Want to go for Asian food this Poila Baishakh? Head to Kolkata's Yauatcha for a limited-edition experience, which brings together an array of dim sum, mains, desserts and cocktails that celebrate both familiarity and reinvention.
The menu transforms classic Bengali elements into refined, modern creations. The meal opens with an elegant selection of dim sum, where ingredients like banana blossom, coconut and gondhoraj are reinterpreted through delicate techniques. We sampled a delicate cheese garlic dumpling and the visually striking ocean pearl dumpling, featuring prawns wrapped in butterfly pea–infused skin. The golden aromas chicken roll adds a comforting yet elevated touch with its crisp exterior and fragrant filling.
Dishes such as steamed Indian seabass in lemongrass sauce highlight subtle, aromatic profiles, while crispy tofu with roasted chilli offers bold contrast. The stir-fry imperial vegetables in lemongrass sauce emphasise freshness, and the steamed gondhoraj chicken introduces a gentle citrus brightness reminiscent of Bengali kitchens. The toban chilli fried rice ties the meal together with its deep, savoury notes and warming spice.
The Sunshine Delight, featured a baked mango cheesecake layered over Biscoff crumble and finished with a passion fruit glaze and paid tribute to Bengal’s love for mangoes.
However, you can't miss out on the cocktails! The Standout pick would be Smoked Mango Spritz, which has light, smokey notes. The Gondhoraj Collins lean into tropical and citrus notes, while The Kolkata Kick brings a bold, tangy-spicy edge. For a lighter option, Red Garden Glow and Tropical Sunset offer refreshing, fruit-forward blends ideal for the festive mood.
When: Till May 3
Where: Yauatcha, Kolkata
Address: 5th Floor, Quest Mall, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Park Circus, Beck Bagan,
Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700017
Price for two: Rs 3000 plus taxes
For reservations, call: +91 9222222800