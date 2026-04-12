Want a Cantonese twist to your Poila Baisakh feast? Try this Kolkata diner!

Want to go for Asian food this Poila Baishakh? Head to Kolkata's Yauatcha for a limited-edition experience, which brings together an array of dim sum, mains, desserts and cocktails that celebrate both familiarity and reinvention.

Have you explored Yauatcha’s Poila Baisakh menu?

The menu transforms classic Bengali elements into refined, modern creations. The meal opens with an elegant selection of dim sum, where ingredients like banana blossom, coconut and gondhoraj are reinterpreted through delicate techniques. We sampled a delicate cheese garlic dumpling and the visually striking ocean pearl dumpling, featuring prawns wrapped in butterfly pea–infused skin. The golden aromas chicken roll adds a comforting yet elevated touch with its crisp exterior and fragrant filling.