With live grills, this Kolkata diner redefines how the city experiences flavours from royal kitchens

Who can say no to buttery, flavourful kebabs during a retreating winter? Unlike most kebab menus, which simply refurbish the classics, Ministry of Kebabs (MOK) at Novotel Kolkata Hotels & Residences introduces fresh elements. Thoughtfully curated chutneys, local marinades, and contemporary presentations are what make the menu so irresistible.
MOK’s new menu offers an unmissable table-side experience where tawa, tandoor, and sigree take centre stage. The concept feels theatrical, almost like a roaming feast! We started with some veggie options, which surprised us with their elegant palates. The menu celebrates India’s grill heritage through layered marinades and fire-led technique.
The Shahi Palak Chilgoza Tikki, a royal Awadhi spinach and pine nut patty, was pan-fried, while the fiery Guntur Mirchi Tandoori Paneer was marinated in yoghurt and Guntur red chilli paste and grilled in the tandoor. Both kebabs had a well-rounded smoky flavour.
We moved on to a decadent Pudina ke Seekh, which featured juicy minced mutton infused with fresh coriander and mint. The Rajwada Kalmi Tandoor can upstage your go-to tandoori wings anyday as they are spice-marinated chicken drumsticks and echo flavours which originated in royal hunting camps. The Kundapuri Byadgi Prawns featured roasted Byadgi chilli masala prawns finished with curry leaves for a bold Mangalorean punch.
We recommend holding some space for the main segment, which promises the most tender Subah-e-Awadh Nihari you’ll find in the city. The marrow-rich mutton stew rooted in Awadhi tradition has a fall-off-the-bone quality and can get quite addictive. In case you didn’t know, Nihari was a breakfast dish for warriors and nobles in royal courts, which was offered to them after morning prayers. As it spread across regions, poultry-loving kitchens adapted it into Murgh Nihari, blending tradition with lighter meat.
Pair it with the regal Subz Korma Awadhi, mixed vegetables simmered in a luxurious onion-yoghurt gravy with poppy seeds and aromatic spices. We loved MOK's Dal, which was the perfect rendition of a classic Kali dal; black lentils slow-cooked overnight with butter, cream, and roasted spices, this is MOK’s tribute to the classic Punjabi Dal Makhni.
Don’t miss out on the Kolkata Style Chicken Biryani and Subz Dum Biryani, a nawabi-inspired vegetarian celebration finished on dum with saffron, vetiver, and royal basmati.
“At Novotel Kolkata, we constantly strive to create dining experiences that are rooted in authenticity yet presented with a modern sensibility. With MOK’s new menu, we are celebrating India’s extraordinary kebab heritage, its techniques, stories, and flavours through an interactive dining experience that makes every meal feel like an occasion. We look forward to welcoming guests to discover these crafted offerings, paired with refreshing beverages and indulgent desserts to complete the offering," says Rajneesh Kumar, General Manager, Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences.
Hot tip: Don’t miss out on the Panch masala posto kebab, a one-of-a-kind delicacy which is made by grinding poppy seeds into a paste, mixed with green chillies, onions, salt, five spices, then shallow-fried on a tawa.
Location: MOK, Novotel Kolkata Hotels & Residences, CF Block, Action Area-I, Newtown, Kolkata–700156
Price: 1699++ for veg and 1899++ for non veg
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels