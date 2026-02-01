With live grills, this Kolkata diner redefines how the city experiences flavours from royal kitchens

Don’t miss out on the Kolkata Style Chicken Biryani and Subz Dum Biryani, a nawabi-inspired vegetarian celebration finished on dum with saffron, vetiver, and royal basmati.

“At Novotel Kolkata, we constantly strive to create dining experiences that are rooted in authenticity yet presented with a modern sensibility. With MOK’s new menu, we are celebrating India’s extraordinary kebab heritage, its techniques, stories, and flavours through an interactive dining experience that makes every meal feel like an occasion. We look forward to welcoming guests to discover these crafted offerings, paired with refreshing beverages and indulgent desserts to complete the offering," says Rajneesh Kumar, General Manager, Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences.

Hot tip: Don’t miss out on the Panch masala posto kebab, a one-of-a-kind delicacy which is made by grinding poppy seeds into a paste, mixed with green chillies, onions, salt, five spices, then shallow-fried on a tawa.

Location: MOK, Novotel Kolkata Hotels & Residences, CF Block, Action Area-I, Newtown, Kolkata–700156

Price: 1699++ for veg and 1899++ for non veg