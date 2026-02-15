Kolkata’s newest matcha bar has seasonal picks and hearty breakfasts!

Who says you need cha for some adda? Matcha could work just as well! Kolkata’s newest matcha bar Matcha & Me has found a home at Forum Mall, and barely three months since it opened its shutters, it has already found a footing in Kolkata’s crowded café culture. It is one of the very few spots in the city where you can sample single-origin matcha sourced directly from Shizuoka, Japan. The idea is simple but delivers a lot, including some seasonally flavoured matcha picks, quick snacks, hearty breakfast options and desserts.
“This is our first outlet,” says the founder, Farha Khan. A pastry chef by experience, the founder fell in love with Matcha during her travels but struggled to find authentic matcha in the city. “Some of the varieties I found here were worse than culinary-grade matcha!” Farha remarks. “Once I saw a cafe grinding green tea as matcha! It’ was impossible to find the kind of experience a matcha lover would love and that’s what led me to this.”
Since local picks didn’t pass the test, Farha became quite committed to sourcing the right kind of matcha and currently sources it from Japan. “Now we’re directly sourcing from Japan, so we can see what good matcha really is. This is not just a Gen Z drink or a fad, it dates back over a thousand years,” she adds.
For the founder, matcha is as much about wellness as flavour. “It works on your gut, your brain, your skin. It has 135 times more antioxidants than normal green tea. Once you start drinking it, you realise it gives you a kind of zen, you’re more focused, calmer, less anxious. You yawn less. You feel less lethargic.”
Fruity, seasonal matcha flavours have been the biggest sellers in the city, confirms Farha. Saffron Matcha, Rose Matcha, Refreshing Coconut Iced Matcha, Strawberry Matcha, Mango Matcha, Coconut Cloud Matcha, Coconut Creamy Matcha are some of the standout options from the menu.
Coffee made its way onto the menu as well which is perfect for coffee overs who want to explore. Overpriced coffee was another issue Farha was keen on dealing with. A year-long R&D phase helped her understand the gap in the market
“I met an elderly couple at a popular American coffee chain who told me, ‘We come here for coffee, but it’s too expensive.’ That stuck with me.” So I got a good machine and I wanted to make really good coffee as well, besides matcha, but not something with a heavy price tag. For instance, our cappuccino starts at just ₹160!” she remarks.
Besides the classic picks like Latte, Americano, Cortado and Flat White, Matcha & Me serves a number of trendy options such as the Biscoff Latte, Nutella Latte, Cold Foam Americano, Chocolate Foam Americano, Cococloud Espresso, Salted Caramel Cold Foam Latte, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cold Foam Latte, and Iced Choco Latte. They can be paired with sweet and savoury crepes. We recommend the Signature Matcha Crepe, which comes drizzled with chocolate and Nutell,a topped with seasonal fruits & whipped cream.
Besides crepes, the outlet also offers some great breakfast options such as Avocado Toast, Caprese Bites, Chicken Basil Toast, Mushroom & Cheese Omelette and Classic Omelette. Customers can also choose from a range of delicious pancakes!
Global mall cuisine was also a big inspiration for Farha. “Food courts here mostly serve junk or fast food. When I was in Dubai, Europe, and London, I saw food courts serving premium, freshly prepared food. In India, especially in Kolkata, we don’t really have that. If I'm going to a mall and I'm feeling hungry, I shouldn’t have to settle for fast food or fried chicken! And I think customers will also get it,”
Hot tip: Standard orders don’t come with any sweetener except a little honey. Customers can find a number of sugar variants available at the counter!
Price for two: Rs 500 onwards
Matcha & Me
Address: 10/3, Elgin Rd, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Bhawanipur, Kolkata (Forum Mall food court)
