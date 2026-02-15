Kolkata’s newest matcha bar has seasonal picks and hearty breakfasts!

Who says you need cha for some adda? Matcha could work just as well! Kolkata’s newest matcha bar Matcha & Me has found a home at Forum Mall, and barely three months since it opened its shutters, it has already found a footing in Kolkata’s crowded café culture. It is one of the very few spots in the city where you can sample single-origin matcha sourced directly from Shizuoka, Japan. The idea is simple but delivers a lot, including some seasonally flavoured matcha picks, quick snacks, hearty breakfast options and desserts.

Matcha & Me sources single-origin tea from Shizuoka, Japan

“This is our first outlet,” says the founder, Farha Khan. A pastry chef by experience, the founder fell in love with Matcha during her travels but struggled to find authentic matcha in the city. “Some of the varieties I found here were worse than culinary-grade matcha!” Farha remarks. “Once I saw a cafe grinding green tea as matcha! It’ was impossible to find the kind of experience a matcha lover would love and that’s what led me to this.”