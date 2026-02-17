This Kolkata brand, run by Le Cordon Bleu-trained patissiers, makes the best cheesecakes

Cheesecake wasn’t always the showstealer across Kolkata’s dessert menus. But things changed as the 2020s rolled in and Kolkatans got more creative about their grocery hauls. Patissier Stuti Saraf Jain still remembers one of the first cheesecakes she had in the city.

“I used to get cheesecake from a cafe in Kolkata; they had this Philadelphia cheesecake, which I used to love. It was the heavier side, but it was just tangy. It was a mix of sweet and savoury somehow, and it stuck with me!” she says.

Have you explored Kolkata cloud kitchen Cheeserted?

Jain co-owns the Kolkata-based dessert cloud kitchen brand Cheesserted with fellow patissier Vasundhara Kochar, whom she met in Bengaluru during a pastry course. Not long after they met, they started their own cheesecake brand in Kolkata, possibly one of the first city brands dedicated to cheesecakes. However, in the last few years, they have diversified and added macarons, travel cakes, classic entremets, cookies and of course, tiramisu.