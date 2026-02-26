Try spicy macarons and kumquat prawns from Kolkata diner's Chinese New Year menu

At Yauatcha Kolkata, Chinese New Year unfolds as a feast of symbolism and flavour. The limited-edition menu marks the Year of the Fire Horse and draws on Lunar traditions while staying true to the restaurant’s modern Cantonese voice.

In the Chinese zodiac, the Horse represents energy, movement, confidence and a certain fiery independence; these traits translate onto this menu with bold flavour pairings and dynamic contrasts on the plate.

A closer look at Yauatcha Kolkata's Chinese New Year menu

There is a noticeable vibrancy in the use of citrus, spice and heat, from kumquat-glazed prawns to Toban chilli-laced pork belly. Even the emphasis on texture, crisp wrappers, tender seafood, crunchy lotus root, reflects momentum and vitality rather than heaviness.