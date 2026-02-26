Try spicy macarons and kumquat prawns from Kolkata diner's Chinese New Year menu

At Yauatcha Kolkata, Chinese New Year unfolds as a feast of symbolism and flavour. The limited-edition menu marks the Year of the Fire Horse and draws on Lunar traditions while staying true to the restaurant’s modern Cantonese voice.
In the Chinese zodiac, the Horse represents energy, movement, confidence and a certain fiery independence; these traits translate onto this menu with bold flavour pairings and dynamic contrasts on the plate.
There is a noticeable vibrancy in the use of citrus, spice and heat, from kumquat-glazed prawns to Toban chilli-laced pork belly. Even the emphasis on texture, crisp wrappers, tender seafood, crunchy lotus root, reflects momentum and vitality rather than heaviness.
The menu is hearty and has something for everyone, from delicate Dim sum to fragrant stir-fries and some truly elevated cocktails. We sat down with a tall glass of Red Berry Collins which has fresh raspberry, strawberry purée, elder flower and ginger ale.
Fire And Ice balances Ballantine’s Finest, yakitori liqueurs and a soft cinnamon foam, while Daredevil brings depth with truffle-washed Ballantine’s Finest whisky, Campari and C3 liqueur. The aromatic cocktail The Catalyst blends Beefeater gin with umeshu and yuzu juice, while zero-ABV creations such as Flavour of Tibet with cucumber
and yuzu and the berry-led Red Berry Collins with elderflower add a refreshing, celebratory touch.
The opening course centres around dim sum, where technique and balance are key. Steamed leek and corn rolls arrive glossed in a sweet black pepper sauce, the creaminess of the filling offset by gentle heat. Shrimp and carrot dumplings, punctuated with lotus root, deliver bite and sweetness in equal measure. Crisp golden chicken rolls offer textural contrast, while butterfly prawns glazed in kumquat sauce introduce a bright, citrus-led savouriness.
A recurring thread through the menu is contrast, crisp against tender, sweet against savoury, heat balanced by freshness. Fragrant fried chicken with almond flakes in Sha Cha sauce brings nuttiness and warmth, offering a heartier turn before the mains.
The larger plates continue the interplay of comfort and boldness. Steamed Indian salmon in black bean sauce features buttery fish, savoury fermented depth and just enough seasoning to let the ingredients speak. In contrast, twice-cooked pork belly with tofu in Toban chilli leans into robust flavours, the richness of the pork cut through by spice and the softness of tofu.
If you're vegetarian, try the Stir-fried lotus root with broccoli and black pepper, which emphasises crunch and clean flavours, while beetroot fried rice with mock meat adds both colour and earthiness.
Desserts, which are often a quieter course in Cantonese meals, take on a symbolic role in this menu. Lucky horse features a soft orange sponge with a ginger insert, mandarin crémeux, mandarin compote, caramelised mousse, and is served with a mandarin sorbet. You can also opt for Spicy mandarin macarons made with spicy chocolate ganache and mandarin compote. They offer a playful finish, weaving together heat and fruit. The desserts avoid excess sugar, instead leaning into fragrance and texture.
Price for two: ₹3,750 plus taxes
Date: 1st February to 15th March, 2026
Address: 5th Floor, Quest Mall, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Park Circus, Beck Bagan,
Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700017
