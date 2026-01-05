From teppanyaki to desi grills, this Kolkata diner designed by Gauri Khan has it all

If decision fatigue plagues all your dinner plans, Bhowanipore’s La Soiree is the spot for you! A diner with a menu so expansive it can impress even the pickiest tables. Chef Samantha Chakraborty has curated something akin to a “food library” of international lounge cuisine, spotlighting fresh, artisanal, hyper-local ingredients.

Whether you like teppanyaki, live sushi, chaat, Indian grills, stir-fries or brunch-friendly options like canapés, wraps, bakes or wood-fired pizzas, you can take your pick. La Soiree’s menu features Korean, Japanese, Indian, Persian, Thai, Malaysian, Singaporean, Arabic, American, Mexican, Cambodian, Sri Lankan, and regional Indian cuisines.

But it’s best to start with the highlights. The space leans heavily into a contemporary European aesthetic, but cleverly pushes the luxury memo without compromising warmth.

The muted colour palettes and warm lighting offer a sense of intimate luxury. Soft and layered browns and reddish tones set the tone for high-energy nightlife. A central filigree-inspired feature, French wallpaper, chandeliers and period-style lamps balance privacy and openness, which can elevate DJ nights. And plush seating options, well-spaced tables, and a tasteful lounge area make it ideal for date nights, quiet celebrations, or business dinners