From teppanyaki to desi grills, this Kolkata diner designed by Gauri Khan has it all
If decision fatigue plagues all your dinner plans, Bhowanipore’s La Soiree is the spot for you! A diner with a menu so expansive it can impress even the pickiest tables. Chef Samantha Chakraborty has curated something akin to a “food library” of international lounge cuisine, spotlighting fresh, artisanal, hyper-local ingredients.
Whether you like teppanyaki, live sushi, chaat, Indian grills, stir-fries or brunch-friendly options like canapés, wraps, bakes or wood-fired pizzas, you can take your pick. La Soiree’s menu features Korean, Japanese, Indian, Persian, Thai, Malaysian, Singaporean, Arabic, American, Mexican, Cambodian, Sri Lankan, and regional Indian cuisines.
La Soiree in Bhowanipore has cocktails, kebabs, sushi and wood-fired pizzas
But it’s best to start with the highlights. The space leans heavily into a contemporary European aesthetic, but cleverly pushes the luxury memo without compromising warmth.
The muted colour palettes and warm lighting offer a sense of intimate luxury. Soft and layered browns and reddish tones set the tone for high-energy nightlife. A central filigree-inspired feature, French wallpaper, chandeliers and period-style lamps balance privacy and openness, which can elevate DJ nights. And plush seating options, well-spaced tables, and a tasteful lounge area make it ideal for date nights, quiet celebrations, or business dinners
It’s impossible to pick favourites from the spread we sampled, but we can pinpoint the showstealers. Bhatti Ka Jhinga from the tandoor section featured buttery jumbo prawns marinated in traditional spices, finished with the perfect smokiness. We paired it with the chic, blush-coloured gin cocktail named Kohinoor, infused with rose petals and thyme.
The teppanyaki section is unmissable; everything on this segment is a winner. We sampled some umami-filled Wild Mushroom with Black Pepper Sauce and Udon Noodles and Salmon with Spicy Chilli Garlic Sauce & Sticky Rice, the latter featured a perfectly cooked salmon glazed with a spicy chilli-garlic sauce.
We decided to keep things interesting for our mains and pick some bracing options, ideal for a long winter lunch; Asharfi Paneer, which was simmered in a rich, mildly sweet gravy with royal flavours, along with a delicious Gosht Rista made in a deep, aromatic Kashmiri-style gravy, which we paired with a Singhada Shatwar Pulao made with water chestnuts for a nutty, earthy profile.
The Nolen Gur Cheesecake was fun and playful with the depth of traditional Bengali date palm jaggery, and the Tiramisu was no-nonsense and classic - made with bold coffee-soaked sponge, lighter-than-air mascarpone and cocoa, which come together for an unforgettable aftertaste.
Hot tip: Don’t miss out on the selection of delectable sushi (we recommend the La Soirée Dragon Roll). And oh, did we mention La Soiree was designed by Gauri Khan?
