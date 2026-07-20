From the viral Volcano burger to Greek and Mexican favourites, this Kolkata café is doing it all

If you're one of those people who can't do without a hearty brunch or a loaded breakfast with your coffee, Yours Truly Coffee Roaster has something up its sleeve. The new burger menu by Yours Truly is the perfect excuse to hang out with your fellow foodies.
With the launch of its first-ever Indulgent Burger Festival, Yours Truly is stepping beyond the comfort of its coffee-first identity to embrace one of the world's favourite comfort foods. The burger festival is about mindful ingredients, culinary finesse and flavours that are easy to appreciate.
Among the standouts is the Greek Lamb Burger, where succulent lamb is paired with cool cucumber-dill tzatziki, mint-infused feta and crisp fried onions. The burger borrows the bright, herbaceous notes of the Mediterranean while retaining the hearty satisfaction diners expect.
Seafood lovers may gravitate towards the Mexican Style Fish Burger, where crisp battered fish meets salsa rosa, creamy avocado salad and a sriracha-mint coriander dressing. The interplay of crunch, creaminess and spice transforms what could have been a conventional fish burger into something layered and vibrant.
Those seeking bold, smoky flavours will find them in the Volcano Chicken Burger, stacked with barbecue onions, loaded cheddar and sauces designed to deliver richness without overpowering the chicken itself.
Vegetarians, meanwhile, have more than token options. The Cottage Cheese Burger and Mushroom Soya Burger reflect the same attention to flavour and texture as their meat counterparts, proving that satisfying burgers needn't rely solely on meat. Each arrives with onion rings, house chips and a fresh salad, turning every order into a complete meal rather than a quick bite.
Instead of treating burgers as an add-on, the café has integrated them into its culinary identity, with freshly baked breads, balanced flavour combinations and premium ingredients all speak to an approach rooted in quality rather than convenience.
The menu also encourages diners to rethink familiar pairings. While burgers are traditionally accompanied by fizzy drinks or milkshakes, here they share the spotlight with specialty coffee. A bright pour-over or a smooth cold brew may seem unconventional alongside a gourmet burger, but together they reflect the café's willingness to challenge expectations without losing sight of comfort.
"At Yours Truly, we've always believed that good cafés evolve with the people who visit them. While coffee remains at the heart of what we do, we also wanted to create a menu that gives people another reason to gather, linger and share a meal. The Indulgent Burger Festival is our take on comfort food, built with the same attention to quality, fresh ingredients and craftsmanship that defines every experience at Yours Truly. We wanted to create burgers that are indulgent, flavour-forward and thoughtfully made, rather than simply adding another item to the menu." says Prateek Didwania, Founder, Yours Truly Coffee Roaster.