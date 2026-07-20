From the viral Volcano burger to Greek and Mexican favourites, this Kolkata café is doing it all

Instead of treating burgers as an add-on, the café has integrated them into its culinary identity, with freshly baked breads, balanced flavour combinations and premium ingredients all speak to an approach rooted in quality rather than convenience.

The menu also encourages diners to rethink familiar pairings. While burgers are traditionally accompanied by fizzy drinks or milkshakes, here they share the spotlight with specialty coffee. A bright pour-over or a smooth cold brew may seem unconventional alongside a gourmet burger, but together they reflect the café's willingness to challenge expectations without losing sight of comfort.

"At Yours Truly, we've always believed that good cafés evolve with the people who visit them. While coffee remains at the heart of what we do, we also wanted to create a menu that gives people another reason to gather, linger and share a meal. The Indulgent Burger Festival is our take on comfort food, built with the same attention to quality, fresh ingredients and craftsmanship that defines every experience at Yours Truly. We wanted to create burgers that are indulgent, flavour-forward and thoughtfully made, rather than simply adding another item to the menu." says Prateek Didwania, Founder, Yours Truly Coffee Roaster.