Love galauti kebabs and dum pukht biryani? Try this delivery kitchen in Kolkata

No city appreciates kebabs and biryani like Kolkata. From its iconic kathi rolls and aromatic biryanis to smoky kebabs and rich, slow-cooked gravies, the city's culinary identity is deeply rooted in flavours that are both indulgent and comforting. Lucknowee from the House of Impresario is a brand new addition.
It is a delivery-first brand that is introducing its take on Nawabi cuisine to Kolkata, with operations beginning from Park Street SOCIAL and deliveries available on food apps.
Lucknowee leans into familiar North Indian comfort food, drawing inspiration from Lucknow's royal kitchens while keeping the menu approachable for everyday diners. The focus is on dishes that travel well and are designed to be enjoyed at home, without compromising on the richness associated with Nawabi cooking.
At the heart of the menu are the kebabs, a cornerstone of Awadhi cuisine. The Signature Galauti Kebab features finely minced, delicately spiced lamb with the melt-in-the-mouth texture that has made the preparation a culinary classic.
Served alongside peeli mirch chutney, green chutney and onions, it offers layers of flavour without overwhelming the palate. The Mutton Seekh Kebab, cooked in the tandoor using the brand's house spice blend, is another highlight for those who enjoy robust, smoky flavours.
For diners looking to sample a wider selection, the kebab platters offer a convenient introduction to the menu. The non-vegetarian platter brings together Murgh Lebnani, Murgh Chakori, Murgh Tikka and Mutton Seekh, while the vegetarian version combines Hara Bhara Kebab, Aloo Paneer Seekh, Chatpata Angara Paneer Tikka and Malai Kumbh Tikka, showcasing that vegetarian options receive just as much attention as their meat-based counterparts.
Rolls, another category that resonates strongly with Kolkata's street food culture, receive a distinctly Lucknowee treatment. Wrapped in flaky Ulte Tawe Ka Parathas, these generously sized 10-inch rolls combine kebab-style fillings with signature chutneys. Choices range from the rich Mutton Galauti Roll to the Butter Chicken Tikka Roll, while the Aachari Paneer Tikka Roll offers a vegetarian option layered with tangy, pickle-inspired flavours.