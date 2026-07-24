Love galauti kebabs and dum pukht biryani? Try this delivery kitchen in Kolkata

No city appreciates kebabs and biryani like Kolkata. From its iconic kathi rolls and aromatic biryanis to smoky kebabs and rich, slow-cooked gravies, the city's culinary identity is deeply rooted in flavours that are both indulgent and comforting. Lucknowee from the House of Impresario is a brand new addition.

It is a delivery-first brand that is introducing its take on Nawabi cuisine to Kolkata, with operations beginning from Park Street SOCIAL and deliveries available on food apps.