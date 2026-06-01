Kolkata's new Starbucks Reserve has rare small-lot brews and a stunning rooftop deck!

Kolkata’s favourite premium cafe label just kicked it up a notch as Tata Starbucks has opened Kolkata’s first-ever Starbucks Reserve outlet in Quest Mall! This unique Starbucks outlet also has a stunning rooftop seating option that offers a bird’s-eye view of the city, along with surprises like zero-proof cocktails, sourdough toast, and the finest single-origin coffee. The launch brings to the city a more elevated and immersive coffee experience, which blends artisanal brewing, rare microblends, and the signature warmth associated with the Starbucks brand.

Explore zero-proof martinis and sourdough toasts at Starbucks Reserve in Kolkata!

Globally, Starbucks Reserve stores are designed as premium destinations for coffee enthusiasts, offering limited-edition small-lot coffees sourced from different parts of the world. The Kolkata outlet continues that philosophy through specialised brewing techniques such as siphon, pour-over, and chemex, alongside thoughtfully designed interiors inspired by the identity of the city itself.