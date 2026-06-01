Kolkata's new Starbucks Reserve has rare small-lot brews and a stunning rooftop deck!

Kolkata’s favourite premium cafe label just kicked it up a notch as Tata Starbucks has opened Kolkata’s first-ever Starbucks Reserve outlet in Quest Mall! This unique Starbucks outlet also has a stunning rooftop seating option that offers a bird’s-eye view of the city, along with surprises like zero-proof cocktails, sourdough toast, and the finest single-origin coffee. The launch brings to the city a more elevated and immersive coffee experience, which blends artisanal brewing, rare microblends, and the signature warmth associated with the Starbucks brand.
Globally, Starbucks Reserve stores are designed as premium destinations for coffee enthusiasts, offering limited-edition small-lot coffees sourced from different parts of the world. The Kolkata outlet continues that philosophy through specialised brewing techniques such as siphon, pour-over, and chemex, alongside thoughtfully designed interiors inspired by the identity of the city itself.
We dropped by on a bustling weekday afternoon and immediately fell in love with the café’s sweeping multi-level layout, anchored by aesthetic wooden curves and double-height ceilings. You’ll spot large mural-style artwork in calming blue tones that stretches across the upper walls, which lends the café an almost gallery-like atmosphere.
Warm wood panelling, bronze detailing, and layered textures help the luxe, refined vibe, while the open seating arrangement encourages conversation and slow coffee moments.
The store’s artisanal coffee bar is a the focal point where you can explore different kinds of blends. The café also introduces a specially curated food menu, and the standout offering is the Kolkata Chicken Chaap Pizza, which gives a modern spin to a beloved local dish.
There are also more popular items such as Mushroom Feta, Key Lime Pie, and Apple Pie, as well as freshly baked breads, croissant sandwiches, pizzas, and sourdough toasts created to complement the Reserve coffee programme.
The signature beverages, however, take the cake and the icing! Picks like Hazelnut Bianco Latte and Iced Vanilla Shakerato are fun, quirky picks. But you cannot miss out on the Iced Tiramisu Freddo, which comes with a slice of tiramisu and promises luxurious velvety coffee.
“The rooftop cafe experience is a unique selling point for this space; the way Starbucks has created it with the views and aesthetic is an experience in itself. Another USP would be the zero-proof cocktails, which are one of a kind!” says Mr Sanjeev Mehra, CEO & ED, Quest Properties India Limited
We couldn’t help but sample the zero-proof Espresso martini from the menu; however, if you have an adventurous palate, we recommend the Jamaican Rum Stardust, while the Reserve nitro Cold Brew Ale is perfect for coffee snobs! We also binged on some Egg White & Chicken in Multigrain Croissant, which features a fluffy egg white omelette and chicken ham sandwiched in a multigrain croissant and a hearty soft-bake cookie. We also had some Mushroom Feta Danish and a Lemon Pie Danish, which were soft, crumbly and delicious.
Hot take: If you want to go for the rooftop experience, aim for the golden hour slot, as in show up an hour or two before sunset, which gives you front row seats to a terrific view!