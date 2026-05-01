Try 'croffle', sandos, smoothie bowls at this sun-kissed Kolkata cafe

In a city that thrives on adda, coffee, and cosy corners, Scarlet has steadily built a loyal following by blending comfort with craft. The brand has opened a third outlet at Mani Square; set within one of Kolkata’s busiest retail hubs, the new Scarlet outpost draws you in with natural light that streams in throug large glazed openings, while cane and rattan accents soften the edges.
The design leans into earthy Mediterranean hues with a tropical modernist twist, perfect for a weekend brunch or a long lunch.
The menu follows a similar philosophy: indulgent yet approachable, curated but not intimidating. Regulars will find comfort in Scarlet’s signature desserts, tiramisu, cheesecakes, donuts, and the ever-popular Matilda cake. The newer additions expand the café’s all-day appeal. There’s the punchy Tex-Mex finger fries for those craving something bold, and the vibrant açai smoothie bowl for a lighter, vegan-friendly option.
For those who like their mornings hearty, the Scarlet Breakfast offers a full platter, from eggs made to order to hash browns and sourdough while dishes like the grilled chicken Mexican bowl and spinach-mushroom sriracha French toast strike a balance between comfort and creativity.
“We had multiple location options for our third outlet, but a lot of our regulars come all the way from Salt Lake just for our food and ambience. So choosing this location felt natural. Red is the colour of Scarlet, so we wanted that to echo across the space, from the tree to the smallest decor accents, even down to the all-red menu. Everything carries a hint of scarlet,” said Mannvi, the founder.
We sampled a delightful matcha; you can also try the iced tiramisu latte or a cookie crumble latte. We started with the sweet potato fries and moved on to a hearty bowl which offers a hearty yet balanced combination of grilled chicken, roasted cherry tomatoes, refried kidney beans, sour cream, and avocado.
Croffles, Sandos, Sweet Potato Fries, and Mediterranean Bowls are some of the best segments in the menu. Standouts include the Tex Mex Finger Fries, a bowl of crispy fries topped with bold Tex-Mex flavours, and the Mega Booster Açai Smoothie Bowl, a vegan-friendly blend of bananas and blueberries with almond milk, topped with chopped chocolates, walnuts, and fresh fruits for a vibrant finish.
For a wholesome start, the Scarlet Breakfast serves up a complete platter with eggs to order, sausages, bacon, baked beans, hash browns, sautéed mushrooms, and sourdough.