Try 'croffle', sandos, smoothie bowls at this sun-kissed Kolkata cafe

In a city that thrives on adda, coffee, and cosy corners, Scarlet has steadily built a loyal following by blending comfort with craft. The brand has opened a third outlet at Mani Square; set within one of Kolkata’s busiest retail hubs, the new Scarlet outpost draws you in with natural light that streams in throug large glazed openings, while cane and rattan accents soften the edges.

The design leans into earthy Mediterranean hues with a tropical modernist twist, perfect for a weekend brunch or a long lunch.

Looking for a coffee brunch? Try Mani Square's Scarlet

The menu follows a similar philosophy: indulgent yet approachable, curated but not intimidating. Regulars will find comfort in Scarlet’s signature desserts, tiramisu, cheesecakes, donuts, and the ever-popular Matilda cake. The newer additions expand the café’s all-day appeal. There’s the punchy Tex-Mex finger fries for those craving something bold, and the vibrant açai smoothie bowl for a lighter, vegan-friendly option.

For those who like their mornings hearty, the Scarlet Breakfast offers a full platter, from eggs made to order to hash browns and sourdough while dishes like the grilled chicken Mexican bowl and spinach-mushroom sriracha French toast strike a balance between comfort and creativity.