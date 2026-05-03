Thingyan special: Sample the best of Burmese cuisine at this vegetarian Kolkata restaurant

If you love jhol momos, you will appreciate the Street-style Rice Crêpes with fresh pea shoot salad, peanut-coconut sauce and chilli oil, which are perfect for summer. At the Thingyan lunch, you should opt for at least one salad for the table. Crunchy Shiitake & Radish Salad with batter-fried mushrooms, radish, onions and tamarind chilli oil are best for dinner, and the Summer Salad is a bright combination of grapefruit and sweet lime with pea shoots, pickled ginger and plum dressing and is great for brunch.

Bowled out at Burma Burma

There are quite a few rice bowls on the menu, and each curation tells a slightly different story. The Mohinga-inspired bowl stands out for its fragrant base; it has jasmine rice perfumed with lemongrass and ginger, paired with a comforting pumpkin and peanut curry that feels both hearty and nuanced. The Hawker’s Bowl, on the other hand, lines up rice tossed with chilli oil, tamarind &

crisp fried onions, served with spiced tofu curry, asparagus & red-skin peanut stir-fry, black-eyed beans with chilli tomato & soy stir-fry, along with crunchy parcels filled with spicy corn & caramelised onions, bamboo coconut chutney and tomato peanut chutney