Alibaba Cloud, the Chinese cloud computing company, is growing significantly in China at the moment. This would mean competitors would be looking at scaling up, however, Amazon Web Services (AWS) one of the main rivals says it's not threatened by the growth of Alibaba Cloud.

AWS CEO Andy Jassy said, "I would say that we mostly see Alibaba working with customers in China. I don't think they have much of a presence in the US or Europe right now."

According to a report in Nikkei Asian Review on Thursday, AWS is set to take a big leap with Artificial Intelligence and quantum computing. Jassy the CEO of the $36 billion enterprise leads the global infrastructure Cloud market with over 175 services -- more than any other Cloud vendor.



According to Gartner worldwide Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market segment share globally, AWS is far ahead with 47.8 per cent share, followed by Microsoft at 15.5 per cent, Alibaba at 7.7 per cent and Google at a mere 4 per cent. Currently, 7,000 government agencies, 10,000 academic institutions and 25,000 nonprofits are using various AWS services worldwide.



"Most of our customers who look in a detailed way at the comparable technology infrastructure platforms tell us that they think we're two years ahead of anybody else," Jassy said. AWS has also announced a Cloud-based quantum computing service. It offers a broad set of global Cloud-based products, including compute, storage, databases, analytics, networking, mobile, developer tools, management tools, Internet of Things (IoT), security and enterprise applications.



"The question on top of the minds of most companies is: how should we think about digital transformation? How can we reinvent our business or customer experiences which are sustainable over a long period of time. This transformation is the number one question and we are here to give you the right tools for the right jobs," Jassy emphasized in his keynote address at AWS are: Invent' conference in Las Vegas in early December.



"We feel that the first step for the transformation is not technical. It's very much about leadership. Companies need a thoughtful multi-year plan," he said, adding that the company is witnessing a rapid pace of innovation amid the next generation of AI and ML challenges.

*Edited from an IANS report