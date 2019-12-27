Bengaluru-based Myntra, the Flipkart-owned e-commerce platform, has set a record by garnering 50 per cent more orders compared to last year during its flagship sale. The 11th edition of 'end of reason' sale has certainly brought the company something to cheer about.



The four-day fashion carnival witnessed 2.85 million customers placing 4.2 million orders for 9.6 million items. Six lakh new customers participated in the sale, with 68 per cent of them coming from tier II and III towns.



"We broke several records this edition, acquiring 600,000 new customers, registering over 115 million sessions on the platform and 4.2 million orders. Contributions from tier II and III cities continue to grow, with 57 per cent orders and 68 per cent of new customers coming from these regions," Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong, said in a statement.



The company claimed to process 4,000 orders per minute in the first hour of the sale, which reached 13,000 orders per minute at peak with women's western wear, ethnic wear and men's jeans and street wear being the highest selling categories. Among metros, Delhi NCR topped the list of orders and Jaipur among tier II and III cities.



