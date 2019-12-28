YouTube creators dealing with copyright issues needn't have to worry now. The video sharing platform has updated its Studio Dashboard. Users can now have a clearer view of which videos contain copyrighted material and have the option to quickly remove the offending sections.



A new column called 'Restrictions' has been added to the videos tab which lets creators quickly see which uploads are affected. Clicking through shows details like which parts of the video contain the offending media, who initiated the claim and who owns the copyrighted content. If the claim is for a piece of music, the user can replace or mute the track, Engadget reported on Friday.



Notably, copyright disputes between creators and music labels or third-party companies are a consistent problem on the video sharing platform. This update will help creators keep their videos monetised, but it doesn't address the underlying issue, the report added.

*Edited from an IANS report