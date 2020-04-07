Chinese smartphone brand POCO said it will launch its first non-smartphone device, a true-wireless (TWS) earphones in India and the product is in the pipeline.



The company had earlier confirmed the development during its first-ever virtual meet held on March 30.



The virtual fan meet, which saw more than 500 fans tune in was part of company's efforts to keep its community engaged.



C Manmohan General Manager POCO India also conducted a poll on Twitter recently asking fans to choose Poco's next category products, with options including TWS earbuds, headphones, a fitness band or watch and a gamepad.



With 38.2 per cent votes in its favour, the TWS earbuds were clearly the crowd favourite.



"Further information on POCO TWS will be shared at a later point," the company said in a statement.



The earbuds will target the budget TWS market in India and will compete against the Realme Buds Air, the Lenovo HT10 Pro and more.



*Edited from an IANS report