Itel mobile, the leading smartphone brand from Transsion India, has launched innovative engagement and wellness challenges for its fans across its digital social platforms which further would help feeding the needy.



itel on Thursday said it entered into a partnership with non-profit organisation GiveIndia to support the financially challenged community across the country by providing them with daily food essentials in a structured manner.



Under its consumer outreach campaign, itel also launched #TogetherWeHelp campaign, a unique CSR initiative that started at the beginning of this week.



The campaign focuses on engaging the audience through interesting games, challenges, interactive activities while they are at home during lockdown period.



For each correct entry on its contest posts from consumers in its social page, itel said it will donate a certain amount for helping feed the needy.



"Amidst lockdown, India is glued to social channels as that is the only avenue for them to express and consume information," Goldee Patnaik, Head of Marketing, itel Business Unit, said in a statement.



"Being a mass brand, we decided on leveraging our social handles to connect with our fans in a way that made their stay at home during lockdown a journey to remember and not a stressful daily routine through planning of various engagement activities," Patnaik said.



itel is also running various employee engagement campaigns focused on fitness and wellbeing, sharing effective tips on working smartly from home, encouraging direct connect programmes by taking stock of employee and family health, calling up channel partners regularly to ensure they are safe and doing well during this lockdown situation.



"We aim to drive engagement and want to spread a bigger message of care and positivity, which can go beyond the pandemic time as well," Patnaik said.



Through its social handles, itel has created strong awareness among its customers and fans around different aspects of COVID-19 prevention measures like social distancing, not believing in fake news, doing responsible communication, sharing tips on handling senior citizens, respecting lockdown period, etc.



"The daily wage earners have been hit very hard by the measures taken to stop the spread of coronavirus, particularly the lockdown. We are thankful to itel for joining in our mission through their unique CSR programme," said GiveIndia CEO Atul Satija.



"itel's contribution will certainly boost our initiative to help the daily wage earners survive the crisis, till the time the virus abates," Satija said.



For its customers, itel recently announced the extension of the warranty period by two months for all its models.



The extension will be applicable for the models whose warranty expires between March 20-May 31, the company said, adding that the warranty extension would be automatically applicable and the users can check the status by logging on the CarlCare Mobile application.



*Edited from an IANS report