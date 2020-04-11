Regional music gets its due on Apple Music. On Saturday a new initiative called 'Stream Local' was launched on Apple Music to provide a platform for Indian music, including chart-toppers and newly released titles.



The service will compile songs from artists including Raftaar, Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik, Darshan Rawal, The Earth Below, Sameer Rahat, Nucleya, Badshah and more, the company said in a statement.



‘Stream Local' is also available in South Africa and other parts of Africa, as well as Australia.



Additionally, Apple Music has globally set up an advance fund of $50 million to support independent labels and distributors in India during the COVID-19 lockdown, according to media reports.



Apple CEO Tim Cook has also announced that the company will donate $10 million to the "One World: Together at Home" benefit, a COVID-19 fundraiser organised by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization in collaboration with Lady Gaga.



"One World: Together at Home" will feature appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder.



The event is slated to stream live on April 18 at 5pm PT.



*Edited from an IANS report