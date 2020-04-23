Flipkart Video introduces a new poll-based game show to keep people engaged during the lockdown. 'Kya Bolti Public' presents a differentiated consumer experience by integrating two engaging concepts, gamification, and video streaming for the first time ever on the Flipkart app.

Hosted by Maniesh Paul, the show is live and can be played through the day from 9 am - 9 pm. Kya Bolti Public brings together the right amount of entertainment with a witty host, fun script, trending questions, a chance to win big prizes, and a seamless experience that is user-friendly and mobile-first.

Maniesh will ask viewers a set of five questions with two answer options for each question in every episode. What makes this quiz format different is that the questions have no right or wrong answer, and the results solely depend on India’s most popular choice. The entire show has been created and executed remotely and is aimed at entertaining the country and winning rewards while encouraging people to stay indoors. "At a time when the nation continues to stay indoors, we are constantly looking at innovative ways to connect with our consumers. With interactivity being a key focus for us, we are excited to launch our latest original under the Flipkart Video Originals umbrella - Kya Bolti Public. This is a poll based game that will facilitate participation from across the country. The first show of its kind on our app, it follows a unique user interface that is a result of our consumer-first approach combined with our technology experience," says Prakash Sikaria, Vice-President of Growth and Monetisation at Flipkart.

The show uses a distinctive mechanism that allows users to stream the show and click their answers on the screen while making simple guesses of the questions posted. With a host of fun questions ranging from ‘Who is better at housework between Katrina Kaif and Shikhar Dhawan?’ to ‘Who is sporting a better haircut between Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo?’ now India gets to choose the answer. Spanning over a month, the show will have a new episode each day. To participate, tune into the Flipkart app, tap on the video button at the bottom, click on ‘Kya Bolti Public’ and submit your answers!