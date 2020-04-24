Here's some good news for music fans. South Korean tech giant Samsung has become the first TV manufacturer to integrate Apple Music on its Smart TV platform.



Apple Music will be available on models from 2018 through 2020 and subscribers can stream over 60 million songs ad-free, watch top music videos, and explore thousands of playlists curated by world-class music experts.



"Last year, we were the first TV manufacturer to offer the Apple TV app, and today, we are the first to offer Apple Music," Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.



"Our partnership with Apple has been instrumental in bringing consumers an unparalleled lineup of different entertainment options, especially as they seek out more content choices from their Smart TVs," Brodsky added.



Owners of Samsung Smart TVs can download Apple Music from the Samsung Smart TV App Store, sign in to an existing account with their Apple ID, or begin the subscription process right from their TV.



One can also try Apple Music free for 3 months with an individual, family, or student subscription.



In addition to Apple Music's vast catalog, subscribers can also watch original shows, trending concerts, and other exclusive content on their Samsung Smart TVs.



*Edited from an IANS report

