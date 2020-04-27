The independent brand by Chinese handset maker Xiami, POCO, on Monday announced its Battle Arena gaming league in partnership with e-sports company GamingMonk.



The company says each squad will comprise 4 participants, with more than 500 squads battling for the top.



"India's consumption patterns in e-sports has seen immense growth over the last few years. We strongly resonate with the youth and aim to reach out to potential users to encourage the growing engagement with the best gamers in the country," Manmohan Chandolu, General Manager, POCO India said in a statement.



The winning squad will be entitled to 4 POCO X2 smartphones. With the finale scheduled for May 14 where 16 squads will compete, two qualifier rounds will be hosted on April 28 and 30, respectively.



Participants can register for qualifiers on the GamingMonk Tournament portal. While non-participants can access the live stream on YouTube.



The smartphone maker back in February launched the X2 smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+64GB configuration.



POCO X2 is the second smartphone from the brand, following POCO F1 that was launched way back in 2018.



*Edited from an IANS report