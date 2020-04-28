Business events discovery platform 10Times announced the launch of Floor. It is a virtual event solution designed to provide digital real-time correspondence between singular and multiple parties.



Built on the company's software-as-a-service platform oDASH, this virtual solution enables one-to-one, one-to-many and many-to-many interactions, the company said.



The product is designed to offer an alternative to physical meetings and seminars in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.



"With the unprecedented and crippling impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global businesses, effective physical interaction and live engagement are sadly off the cards for an indefinite period for a large audience," Atul Todi, CEO and Co-founder, 10Times, said in a statement.



"During such times of immobility, FLOOR aims to bring the community together and allow unlocking of opportunities through events," Todi said.



The platform allows event planners to effortlessly add and manage speakers, sponsors, or exhibitor profiles through the programme's onboarding features, 10Times said.



The ticketing, space booking and sponsor signup open the essential monetisation channels.



Additionally, paid subscription options to access content and session recordings open new opportunities for event planners, the company said.



*Edited from and IANS report