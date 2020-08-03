Tech giant Google has started adding an icon on Google Maps and Search to help users identify Black-owned businesses. The move, which comes amid a surge in online searches for Black-owned businesses, is part of the company's commitment to support underrepresented entrepreneurs.

With the addition of the icon, people will be able to see a black heart over an orange three-striped background which will indicate a Black-owned business in Google Maps and Search. Similar to other attributes, Google relies on business owners to self-identify as being Black-owned businesses.

It is not clear how Google will verify the authenticity of the claims. But the company has a partnership with the US Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) which has 145 Black Chambers of Commerce and 326,000 members across the country.

Google and USBC will provide training for Black-owned businesses to enhance their presence on Google through the use of digital tools like Google My Business and Google Analytics.

"Our hope is that by partnering with USBC, we can help more businesses connect with their community and customers," Jewel Burks, Head of Google for Startups US, said in a blog post last week.



*Edited from an IANS report

