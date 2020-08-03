Twitter has started working towards its paid subscription service. This service will provide users options like "Undo Send" button (like an edit button) and ability to tweet longer and high-quality videos, among other features.



The micro-blogging platform hinted last month it is planning a paid subscription platform that can be reused by other teams in the future. Twitter is building a subscription platform with a team codenamed "Gryphon".



According to a report in TechCrunch, the company has started a new survey towards the service that would give users paid features like "support for profile badges, auto responses, additional social listening analytics and the ability to run brand surveys about ads".



The 'Undo Send' button will provide a 30-second window for users to recall or withdraw a tweet with typos and other errors before anyone can see it.



This will, however, be only a viable alternative to the 'Edit' button users have been demanding for years.



The paid users will be able to choose more fonts and theme colours for background, links, mentions, hashtags and icons.



The paid users can publish videos up to 5 times longer than the current default setting for videos, with a much higher maximum resolution (8192×8192), according to the report.



They will also get a badge on their profiles that link to businesses they own or work for.



The paid users will also be able to write and set a menu of auto-responses to use in replies.



Other features include the ability to survey people about the ads the users run on the platform.



Twitter last month revealed its plan for a paid subscription service via a job listing that seeks a full-stack senior software engineer in New York to join Gryphon.



In its shareholder letter after the Q2 results, Twitter said: "We are also in the early stages of exploring additional potential revenue product opportunities to complement our advertising business.



"These may include subscriptions and other approaches, and although our exploration is very early and we do not expect any revenue attributable to these opportunities in 2020."



*Edited from an IANS report

