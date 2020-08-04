Sony launched the latest truly wireless earbuds WF-1000XM3 in India. These are priced at Rs 19,990.



However, these will be available at an introductory price of Rs 17,990 for a period of 10 days from August 6.



The highlight of these earbuds is the noise-canceling tech, which is powered by a custom QN1e processor.



The earphones have 6mm dynamic drivers, a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz, Bluetooth 5.0, and support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs, the company said in a statement.



Sony claims 32-hours of backup without noise cancellation and 24 hours with noise cancellation.



The earphones themselves carry six-hour of battery life with three more charges stored in the case.



According to the company, the earbuds also support quick charge, giving users 90 minutes of playback with 10 min charge via Type-C port.



These earphones are also equipped with a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX to help provide high-resolution audio quality.



The earphones can be customised and controlled through the Sony Headphones Connect app, available for iOS and Android.



*Edited from an IANS report