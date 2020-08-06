Samsung sub-brand Harman Kardon introduces its new FLY range - FLY BT (Bluetooth), FLY TWS (true wireless), and FLY ANC (active noise cancellation) in India.



Available for Rs 5,999, the FLY BT is the in-ear Bluetooth earphones that come with 8.6mm drivers. These are typical neckband Bluetooth earphones and come with Bluetooth 4.1.



The device aims to offer 8 hours of playback on a charge and is equipped with 'Speed Charge', the company said in a statement.



The FLY BT even supports smartphones' native voice assistants. Simply tap a button on the in-line controls to activate the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.



FLY TWS wireless earbuds come in a single black colour with Bluetooth 5. The earbuds claim to offer 5 hours of playback on a charge, and the charging case adds another 2 full charges, bringing the total listening time up to 15 hours, said the company.



The device featuring voice-assistant support, touch control and ear detection will be available for Rs 10,999.



FLY ANC features active noise cancellation (ANC) and will cost Rs 20,999. The headphones are not IP rated but they do come with touch control.



According to the company, listeners can block out external noise for up to 20-hours of uninterrupted listening with Bluetooth and active noise-cancelling enabled.



In addition, the company also launched new versions of its flagship products- Aura Studio 3, Esquire Mini 2 and Onyx Studio 6, along with Harman Kardon Neo.



*Edited from an IANS report