Now watch movies with Epson's new 4K PRO-UHD (ultra high definition) projector that was launched for Rs 1,37,999 in India.



According to the company, the 'EH-TW7100' projector is ideal for home entertainment, streaming 4K content and has two built-in 10W speakers.



It is also easy to use with soundbars and external speakers using Bluetooth.



"The projector provides consumers with great value for money, to enjoy supersized 4K content with multiple input and wireless audio options,'' Satyanarayana P, Director (Visual products) Epson India, said in a statement.



The projector features a brightness of 3,000 lumens and a contrast ratio of 100,000:1, which aims to deliver a sharp image with clearly-defined shadow details and deep blacks.



Furthermore, the company claims it is durable with a long-life lamp of 5,000 hours, equivalent to watching a film a day for seven years.



*Edited from an IANS report

