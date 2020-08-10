Samsung unveiled the mystic blue colour edition of the newly-launched Galaxy Note20 in India. The mystic bronze, mystic green and now mystic blue models will be available for Rs 64,999.



Customers can pre-book Galaxy Note20 on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores, the company said in a statement.



Customers pre-booking Galaxy Note20 will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 7,000 that can be redeemed on Samsung Shop app on a set of products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches and Galaxy Tabs, among others.



In addition, when paying with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards, consumers will be eligible for cashback up to Rs 6000 on purchase of Galaxy Note20.



The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ flat display with 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.



Under the hood, there is an octa-core Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC -- depending on the market.



The phone also has 8GB RAM and comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable via micro-SD card.



The device houses a triple rear camera setup that features a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and dual-pixel autofocus, a 64MP secondary sensor with an f/2.0 lens as well as a 12MP tertiary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens.



The phone also has a 10MP selfie camera.



