A new 14-inch premium business laptop was launched by Dell Technologies on Tuesday.



The ‘Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise' laptop is available starting at $1,299 in select markets and will be available soon with Intel Core i3 processors starting at $1,099.



The company is yet to announce the price and availability of the new device in India.



"Our latest Latitude Chromebook Enterprise is designed equal parts for employees and IT managers adopting Chrome OS in the enterprise." Rahul Tikoo, senior vice president, Commercial Product Group, Dell Technologies said in a statement.



"Employees will appreciate its sleek design and collaboration features that help them navigate new work dynamics, while IT managers have the management and security features they expect when deploying devices in a corporate environment".



The Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise offers LTE mobile broadband, Intel WiFi 6 and up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors to boost productivity and performance for bandwidth-intensive activities, such as working up to 8.6 times faster in Google Sheets.



According to the company, the laptop comes with to 21 hours of battery life and can also charge quickly from 0 per cent up to 35 per cent in as little as 20 minutes or get up to 80 per cent charge in as fast as an hour with ‘ExpressCharge Boost' technology.



The device comes with one of the broadest array of ports available in a premium Chromebook Enterprise.

*Edited from an IANS report