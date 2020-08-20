Since tech giant Apple removed the popular video game Fortnite from its App Store for allegedly violating in-app payment guidelines, hundreds of iPhone with the game installed are now listed on eBay. An iPhone X with the game preinstalled was listed with an asking price of $10,000, reports AppleInsider.



"That appears to be on the high end, since others ranged from a few hundred dollars to several thousand".

There is one iPhone 8 with Fortnite installed that has two bids over $4,000.



An iPhone SE 2020 with Fortnite is currently priced at $345 and an iPhone XS with Fortnite comes for $233. Epic Games has said that Apple is threatening to terminate its developer account by August 28 which would cut the company off from iOS and macOS development tools.



According to Apple, Epic Games has grown into a multi-billion dollar business that reached millions of iOS customers around the world.



"Upon further review of the activity associated with your Apple Developer Program membership, we have identified several violations of the Apple Developer Program License Agreement. Therefore, your Apple Developer Program account will be terminated if the violations set forth below are not cured within 14 days," Apple said in a letter to Epi.



Launched in 2017, Fortnite features a battle royale format where 100 players compete to survive as the last player standing on a remote island.



The popular game has amassed a huge following of 350 million players, and is available on multiple platforms.



*Edited from an IANS report