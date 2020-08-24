Facebook Oculus users have expressed outrage over its new policy. According to this policy they need a Facebook account to log into their VR headsets. Facebook said that starting from October, everyone using an Oculus device for the first time will need to log in with a Facebook account.

"If you're an existing user and already have an Oculus account, you'll have the option to log in with Facebook and merge your Oculus and Facebook accounts," the company said.

If you're an existing user and choose not to merge your accounts, you can continue using your Oculus account for two years.

"After January 1, 2023, we will end support for Oculus accounts. If you choose not to merge your accounts at that time, you can continue using your device, but full functionality will require a Facebook account," the social network announced last week.

The move did not go well with the users and privacy advocacy groups who took to Reddit and Twitter to express their anger.

"Facebook requires Oculus Rift users to log into Facebook, breaking yet another privacy promise," the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) tweeted.

An Oculus user posted on Reddit: "I'm mostly surprised that they haven't done this with Whatsapp or Instagram thus far, but they are doing it for Oculus accounts".

Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey replied: "I am already getting heat from users and media outlets who say this policy change proves I was lying when I consistently said this wouldn't happen, or at least that it was a guarantee I wasn't in a position to make".

"I want to make clear that those promises were approved by Facebook in that moment and on an ongoing basis, and I really believed it would continue to be the case for a variety of reasons," he added.

Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion in 2014.

Luckey said that "I guarantee that you won't need to log into your Facebook account every time you wanna use the Oculus Rift".

"You will not need a Facebook account to use or develop for the Rift. I promise".

Earlier, the company said in a statement that all future unreleased Oculus devices will require a Facebook account, even if you already have an Oculus account.

Facebook in July said it won't be shipping new features for its entry-level VR headset Oculus Go moving forward, and no longer accept new Oculus Go apps or app updates into the Store after December 4, 2020.

The popular Oculus Quest has redefined the VR category.

People have spent more than $100 million on Quest content and more than 10 titles have generated over $2 million in revenue on Quest.



*Edited from an IANS report