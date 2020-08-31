YouTube, the Google-owned video platform, has reportedly started testing the picture-in-picture (PiP) mode for its iOS app. According to a report in 9TO5Mac, the mode is available for iPad users since iOS 9 and Apple has also enabled the feature for its iPhone range with iOS 14 update.

YouTube has started testing native support for the picture-in-picture mode in its iOS app.The feature is only working with a few videos at the moment, meaning that YouTube is still testing the feature with a limited number of users.

Once a user has the mode enabled, it would work just like in any other app that supports it.One can start playing a video and then close the app to continue watching it in a smaller window.

The video floats over the iOS home screen or any other app the users are using. YouTube only allows users to playback videos in the background if they subscribe to YouTube Premium, which means PiP may be restricted to paying users. The service is available in India for Rs 129 per month, while a family subscription that allows up to 5 users will cost you Rs 189 a month.



*Edited from an IANS report